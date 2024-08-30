Global Processed Mushrooms Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Processed Mushrooms Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global processed mushrooms market is set to grow from $19.12 billion in 2023 to $20.39 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. This growth is anticipated to continue, with the market projected to reach $26.71 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.0%. The historical growth of the market can be attributed to the rising plant-based movement, increasing demand for functional foods and nutraceuticals, and the expansion of the food service industry.

Food And Beverage Industry's Growing Demand For Processed Mushrooms

The growing popularity of the food and beverage industry is driving the expansion of the processed mushrooms market. This sector includes the production, processing, distribution, and sale of food and beverages worldwide. The increase in industry demand is due to factors such as rising agriculture, increased consumption of processed foods, and changing consumer preferences. Processed mushrooms add value through their efficiency, flavor diversity, and nutritional benefits, making them a sought-after ingredient in food products. For example, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported that food and non-alcoholic drink sales reached 15.1 million tons in 2021–2022, up from 14.8 million metric tons in 2020–2021, underscoring the industry's robust growth.

Key Players and Market Trends

Leading companies in the processed mushrooms market include Greenyard NV, Bondulle S.A., Giorgio Fresh Co., Monterey Mushrooms Inc., and South Mill Champs. These companies are driving innovation with products such as organic mushroom complex capsules, which offer enhanced nutritional profiles and health benefits. For instance, Four Sigmatic launched Mushroom-Botanical-Vitamin Capsule Blends in August 2023, featuring varieties like Focus, Calm, and Memory, which combine functional mushrooms, adaptogens, and vitamins for improved cognitive function and overall wellness.

Segments:

• Type: Button Canned Mushroom, Shiitake Canned Mushroom, Oyster Canned Mushroom, Morel Canned Mushroom, Other Types

• Form: Dried Mushroom, Frozen Mushroom, Canned Mushroom

• Distribution Channel: Hypermarket and Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, Other Distribution Channels

• Application: Food Processing Industry, Retail Outlets, Direct Consumption, Pharmaceutical, Food Services, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading the Market

In 2023, Europe was the largest region in the processed mushrooms market. The region's dominance is driven by strong demand in the food and beverage sector and a preference for high-quality mushroom products. The market in other regions is also expected to grow, with increasing consumer interest in plant-based diets and sustainable food options.

