Inheritance by Easyou Design Wins Silver in A' Packaging Design Awards

Inheritance

Easyou Design's Inheritance packaging recognized for excellence in cultural heritage preservation and minimalist design.

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Inheritance by Easyou Design as the winner of the Silver A' Design Award in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Inheritance within the packaging industry and design field.Inheritance's packaging design is particularly relevant to current trends in the industry, which prioritize cultural heritage preservation and minimalist aesthetics. By seamlessly blending the Three Su's family's rich history with a sleek, modern design, Inheritance aligns with and advances packaging industry standards. This innovative approach offers practical benefits for consumers, allowing them to engage with Chinese culture through a meaningful purchasing experience.What sets Inheritance apart is its unique combination of minimalist bottle design and six distinct illustrations that narrate the Three Su's family's historical stories. The bottle cap, reminiscent of Su Dongpo's iconic hat, and the eaves symbolizing the harmony of heaven and earth, add depth and cultural significance to the design. These elements enhance product recognition and foster a deeper understanding of Chinese culture among consumers.This recognition from the A' Packaging Design Awards serves as motivation for Easyou Design to continue exploring innovative ways to preserve and celebrate cultural heritage through packaging design. The award inspires the team to further refine their approach, potentially influencing industry standards and fostering a greater appreciation for the role of design in cultural preservation.Team MembersInheritance was designed by a talented team at Easyou Design, including Creative Director Aura Lee, who provided overall direction, and Design Director Ohon, who oversaw the design process. Designers Hong Qiu, Yongqi Liu, Miln, and Chasel contributed their skills to bring the vision to life.Interested parties may learn more at:About Easyou DesignEasyou Design is a creative agency based in China, dedicated to helping clients craft unique and appealing brand images. With a focus on living attentively and observing life, Easyou Design has been recognized for their innovative approach, including the Future Designer Award at the Kan Tai-Keung Design Award. Over the past decade, they have enhanced their clients' competitiveness and influence in the market through thoughtful, original designs.About Easyou Brand DesignEstablished in 2014, Easyou Brand Design is committed to translating creativity into tangible productivity. With expertise spanning spatial design, graphic design, packaging design, curation, and campus culture development, they provide comprehensive brand support to clients. Through innovative concepts and high-quality services, Easyou Brand Design assists clients in crafting distinctive brand images that enhance their market presence and competitiveness.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in the Packaging Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and practices through highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process, involving blind peer review by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria, ensures that Silver A' Design Award winners represent the pinnacle of packaging design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition open to entries from all countries and industries. Organized annually since 2008, the A' Packaging Design Award recognizes and promotes superior packaging designs that advance and benefit society. Through a rigorous evaluation process conducted by a world-class jury of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, the competition aims to showcase pioneering designs on a global stage. By celebrating these remarkable achievements, the A' Design Award inspires designers and brands to develop innovative products that positively impact the world. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://packagingdesignawards.net

