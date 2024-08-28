Cloud Security Posture Management Market Trends and Growth Opportunities | At a CAGR of 14.5%

Cloud Security Posture Management Market

Limited skilled expertise and awareness of cloud resources, and security architectures are expected to hinder Cloud Security Posture Management Market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a report by Allied Market Research, the global cloud security posture management market generated $4 billion in revenue in 2021 and is projected to reach $15.2 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a thorough analysis, including key strategies for success, emerging market trends, size forecasts, value chain analysis, and insights into investment opportunities. It also covers drivers and opportunities for growth, as well as challenges facing the market. Additionally, the competitive and regional landscapes are examined, offering valuable insights for new market entrants, investors, and key stakeholders to develop strategies and take necessary actions to solidify their positions within the market.

Cloud security posture refers to an organization's overall cybersecurity strengths and its capacity to detect, avoid, and respond to the evolving threat landscape. Through effective cloud security posture management, security teams can monitor vulnerabilities in real-time, assess the effectiveness of current security controls, and identify threats to safeguard cloud environments. This approach allows organizations to understand and reduce their attack surface, thereby strengthening their overall security posture.

The COVID-19 pandemic has played a significant role in boosting demand for cloud infrastructure security solutions. As remote work became widespread during lockdowns, the use of cloud-based services surged, driving the need for enhanced cloud security. This trend is expected to be a key driver of market growth. Additionally, the increasing migration of businesses to cloud platforms and the rise of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in emerging markets are anticipated to create new opportunities. However, the lack of awareness regarding the advantages of cloud security architecture and management remains a challenge that could limit market growth.

Impact of COVID-19:

The COVID-19 outbreak had a positive effect on the global cloud security posture management market due to the imposition of lockdowns in many countries. Governments introduced strict social distancing measures to curb the spread of the virus, resulting in an increase in internet usage as businesses shifted to remote work. Consequently, demand for cloud security increased, contributing to market growth. Looking forward, continued advancements in cloud security capabilities are expected to present significant opportunities for industry expansion.

The report provides detailed segmentation of the global cloud security posture management market by offering, cloud service model, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. The analysis of these segments, both in graphical and tabular form, is designed to assist market players, investors, and new entrants in identifying key growth areas and devising strategies based on the most promising and highest revenue-generating segments.

Key Findings from the Report:

By offering, the solution segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021, representing nearly two-thirds of the global market. This segment is expected to continue leading throughout the forecast period. The services segment, however, is predicted to experience the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 15.5%.

By cloud service model, the Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) segment held the largest share in 2021, making up nearly three-fourths of the global market. This segment is expected to retain its dominance, while the Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate, with a CAGR of 17.2%.

By enterprise size, large enterprises held the largest market share in 2021, representing nearly three-fourths of the global market. This segment is expected to maintain its leading position, but the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to grow the fastest, with a CAGR of 16.2%.

By region, North America held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fifth of the global market. This region is expected to continue leading throughout the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth, with a projected CAGR of 16.7%.

Key Players:

Major players in the global cloud security posture management market include Atos Group, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Crowdstrike, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, IBM Corporation, Lookout Inc., McAfee, LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Optiv Security, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Sophos Group PLC, Trend Micro Inc., VMware, Inc., and ZScaler.

These companies have employed strategies such as partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, and market expansions to strengthen their positions in the market. The report evaluates the recent developments, product portfolios, and business operations of these key players, offering a comprehensive view of their market performance and strategic activities.

