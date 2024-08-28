NASSAU, the Bahamas, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and global Web3 technology company, has issued updates for August 28, 2024.



OKX Announces Index Component Adjustments

OKX today announced upcoming adjustments to several of its index components. These changes are aimed at improving market liquidity and enhancing index stability.

Key details of the announcement:

The adjustments will take effect on August 26, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 AM UTC

The affected indexes include BETH-USDT, BETH-ETH, BLUR-USD and BLUR-USDT

New component weights will be implemented to calculate the adjusted index prices

These changes reflect OKX's commitment to maintaining robust and efficient market infrastructure. By refining the composition of these indexes, OKX aims to provide more accurate pricing information and improved trading conditions for its users.



For detailed information on the specific component adjustments for each index, please refer to the official announcement on the OKX website.

To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

