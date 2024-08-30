Straw Global Market 2024 To Reach $24.42 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.7%

Straw Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

Straw Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The straw market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $17.70 billion in 2023 to $18.85 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to an increasing focus on utilizing agricultural by-products, a rise in demand for sustainable and biodegradable products, an increasing market for biodegradable straws in emerging economies, implementation of subsidies and incentives for renewable resources and increasing public awareness about environmental issues and plastic pollution.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The straw market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $24.42 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the implementation of stricter bans on single-use plastics, corporate commitments to sustainability and zero-waste initiatives, a shift towards eco-friendly and organic products among consumers, increasing governmental support for green products through legislation and development of new, more efficient methods for producing biodegradable straws.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Straw Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=16802&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Straw Market

The increasing consumption of beverages is expected to propel the growth of the straw market going forward. Beverages are liquids that are consumed for hydration, nutrition, or enjoyment. The demand for beverages is rising due to increasing consumer preferences for diverse, convenient, and premium drink options and heightened social and cultural trends surrounding beverage consumption. Straws are required for alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages to facilitate more accessible and hygienic consumption, enhance the drinking experience, and prevent spills, especially in on-the-go situations.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/straw-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the straw market include Tetra Pak International SA, Stora Enso, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, Crate and Barrel.

Major companies operating in the straw market focus on developing innovative products, such as recyclable straws, to promote eco-friendly options among consumers. A recyclable straw is a drinking straw made from easily recycled materials.

Segments:

1) By Product: Plastic, Bamboo, Metal, Paper, Glass, Silicone, Other Products

2) By Sales Channel: Manufacturers, Distributors, Retailers, E-Retail

3) By Straw Length: <9 Cm, 9-15 Cm, 16-20 Cm, >20 Cm

4) By End Use: Foodservice, Institutional, Households

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the straw market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the straw market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Straw Market Definition

Straw refers to a thin tube used for sipping and consuming beverages. Drinking straws are often used for beverages like soft drinks, milkshakes, and cocktails. They are commonly used to drink liquids, providing a convenient and hygienic way to consume drinks. The purpose of straws is to allow for easier and more controlled intake of beverages, particularly useful for individuals with mobility or accessibility issues.

Straw Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Straw Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on straw market size, straw market drivers and trends, straw market major players, straw competitors' revenues, straw market positioning, and straw market growth across geographies. The straw market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Automotive Cup Holder Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-cup-holder-global-market-report

Memory Foam Mattress Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/memory-foam-mattress-global-market-report

Synthetic Paper Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/synthetic-paper-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.