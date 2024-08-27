B.C. powering growth in Tri-Cities with clean electricity

CANADA, August 27 - Mike Farnworth, MLA for Port Coquitlam

“Clean and affordable electricity is essential for communities to transition to a cleaner, sustainable economy. BC Hydro’s investment in upgrading and expanding their power systems will significantly support this goal and ensure that we have the infrastructure needed to support our growing communities in Port Coquitlam.”

Fin Donnelly, MLA for Coquitlam-Burke Mountain

“This significant investment by BC Hydro in the Tri-Cities will ensure residents and businesses have access to clean, reliable electricity. As our region continues to grow, these upgrades not only help local businesses, but deliver on our commitment to a sustainable and clean economy.”

Rick Glumac, MLA for Port Moody-Coquitlam

“I’m thrilled about BC Hydro’s investment in the electricity infrastructure of Port Moody and Coquitlam. With investments like this we can ensure that we continue to have reliable and affordable electricity for British Columbians for many years to come.”

Richard Stewart, mayor, Coquitlam

“Coquitlam welcomes these significant investments in our community, ensuring that key infrastructure like hydro power continues to support our ongoing and future growth. We are excited to see these projects move forward, ensuring the ongoing delivery of reliable, low-carbon energy for our residents and businesses, while also continuing to support Coquitlam’s commitments to climate action and environmental sustainability.”

Meghan Lahti, mayor, Port Moody

“Given Port Moody’s strong commitment to climate action, which includes a Climate Action Plan with ambitious targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and early adoption of the BC Step Code for new buildings, BC Hydro’s investment in Tri-Cities capital projects is welcome news. Upgrades and expansions to the electricity grid will ensure our community has clean and reliable electricity well into the future. And access to clean energy will help support adoption of electric vehicles and heat pumps as more Port Moody residents choose fossil fuel alternatives to reduce their carbon footprint.”

John McEwen, mayor, Village of Anmore

“As our village continues to grow and evolve these improvements and enhancements are essential in providing reliable, clean electricity for our residents and community.”

Leslie Courchesne, CEO, Tri-Cities Chamber of Commerce

“The Tri-Cities business community welcomes this significant investment by BC Hydro to power our growing economy and growing communities for decades to come. These projects for the Tri-Cities will expand our power grid and ensure our region has sustainable access to clean energy.”