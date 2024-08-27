VinFast Affordable Luxury EVs Arrive in Central Florida

Test Drive Reservations Recommended

WINTER PARK, FLORIDA, USA, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- VinFast Orlando opened today, bringing one of the most sought-after line of EV vehicles to the Central Florida marketplace. Located at 2000 S.R. 436 in Winter Park, VinFast is gaining international respect for its EV technology, impressive driver experience, world-class 10-year warranty, outstanding safety features and competitive price points.VinFast models VF6, VF7, VF8 and VF9 will all be available onsite, and the dealership’s dance card is already filling up with curious drivers and eager early tech adopters. To reserve a test drive, call 407-628-4777 or go online to www.VinFastOrlando.com/schedule-test-drive In celebration of this milestone, VinFast Orlando is offering a grand opening VF8 leasing special of just $999 down, $249 a month.According to VinFast Orlando Manager Robert Marquez, being a pioneer in the automobile industry is nothing new to the Holler-Classic Family of Dealerships. Company Founder Roger Holler, Jr., was one of the first dealers in the country to open a Honda dealership. “And we all know how that turned out,” Marquez smiled. “That was fifty years ago. We have every confidence that VinFast will follow in those incredible tire tracks.”VinFast selected Holler-Classic for its reputation for customer service and central geographic location for both sales and service. The manufacturer was impressed by Holler-Classic’s five famous customer-focused Buy Smart – Be Happy promises and the loyalty it has earned for nearly ninety years in the Central Florida region.VinFast, a Vietnamese-based company, is described by AutoBest as a “state of the art global car company” that is recognized for “innovation, environmental focus, infrastructure, servicing and customer support.” VinFast is currently planning its expansion in the United States with a $2 billion manufacturing center in Charlotte, North Carolina. For more information, go to www.VinFastOrlando.com ABOUT HOLLER-CLASSICFounded in 1938 in downtown Orlando, the family-owned company is celebrating its 86th year, selling and servicing all brands including Audi, Genesis, Honda, Hyundai, Ioniq, Mazda and VinFast automobiles. Holler-Classic has locations throughout Central Florida, including two Driver’s Mart used car superstore locations. For more information, go to www.HollerClassic.com

