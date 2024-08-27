Submit Release
JOYY Reports Second Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

SINGAPORE, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) (“JOYY” or the “Company”), a global technology company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights1

  • Net revenues were US$565.1 million, compared to US$547.3 million in the corresponding period of 2023.
  • Net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY2 was US$52.1 million, compared to US$155.1 million in the corresponding period of 2023.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY3 was US$74.0 million, compared to US$97.3 million in the corresponding period of 2023.

Second Quarter 2024 Operational Highlights

  • Average mobile MAUs of Bigo Live was 37.7 million, compared to 38.5 million in the corresponding period of 2023.
  • Average mobile MAUs of Likee was 35.6 million, compared to 43.2 million in the corresponding period of 2023, primarily due to disciplined spending on user acquisition via advertisement.
  • Average mobile MAUs of Hago was 4.4 million, compared to 5.5 million in the corresponding period of 2023, primarily due to disciplined spending on user acquisition via advertisement.
  • Global average mobile MAUs4 was 275.2 million, compared to 275.6 million in the corresponding period of 2023.
  • Total number of paying users of BIGO (including Bigo Live, Likee and imo)5 was 1.66 million, compared to 1.53 million in the corresponding period of 2023.
  • Average revenue per paying user of BIGO (including Bigo Live, Likee and imo)6 was US$233.5, compared to US$248.0 in the corresponding period of 2023.

Ms. Ting Li, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of JOYY, commented, “In the second quarter, we continued to build on our growth momentum, delivering solid results. BIGO revenue reached US$507.2 million, a 7.7% year-over-year increase, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of recovery. By persistently expanding and diversifying our revenue streams, BIGO's advertising business maintained rapid growth, emerging as a key driver behind our topline recovery. Our focus on operational refinement across all areas and cost optimization has led to improved efficiency, driving a quarter-over-quarter increase in both GAAP and non-GAAP net profits. Furthermore, we continued to implement our share repurchase program, buying back an additional US$71.4 million worth of our shares during the quarter, demonstrating our commitment to delivering value to our shareholders.”

“Globalization through localization remains a strategic priority, and we believe there is still ample room for expansion. Looking ahead, we will continue to innovate product features, enhance user experience, and drive operating efficiency to generate sustainable and profitable growth for our global business.”

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

NET REVENUES

Net revenues were US$565.1 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to US$547.3 million in the corresponding period of 2023.

Live streaming revenues were US$459.7 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to US$477.0 million in the corresponding period of 2023.

Other revenues increased by 49.8% to US$105.4 million in the second quarter of 2024 from US$70.4 million in the corresponding period of 2023, primarily due to the substantial growth of our advertisement revenues as we strategically expanded and diversified the revenue streams of BIGO.

COST OF REVENUES AND GROSS PROFIT

Cost of revenues increased by 4.8% to US$366.2 million in the second quarter of 2024 from US$349.6 million in the corresponding period of 2023. Revenue-sharing fees and content costs increased to US$263.9 million in the second quarter of 2024 from US$222.6 million in the corresponding period of 2023, mainly driven by increased traffic acquisition costs paid to third-party partners in relation to our advertising business.

Gross profit was US$198.9 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to US$197.8 million in the corresponding period of 2023. Gross margin was 35.2% in the second quarter of 2024, compared to 36.1% in the corresponding period of 2023.

OPERATING EXPENSES AND INCOME

Operating expenses were US$198.7 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to US$191.7 million in the corresponding period of 2023. Among the operating expenses, research and development expenses decreased to US$69.9 million in the second quarter of 2024 from US$75.5 million in the corresponding period of 2023, primarily due to decreases in salaries and welfare of US$2.6 million and share-based compensation expenses of US$2.2 million. General and administrative expenses increased to US$40.7 million for the second quarter of 2024 from US$29.0 million in the corresponding period of 2023, primarily due to an impairment loss arising from equity investments.

Operating income was US$2.3 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to US$9.4 million in the corresponding period of 2023. Operating income margin was 0.4% in the second quarter of 2024, compared to 1.7% in the corresponding period of 2023.

Non-GAAP operating income7 was US$30.0 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to US$34.4 million in the corresponding period of 2023. Non-GAAP operating income margin8 was 5.3% in the second quarter of 2024, compared to 6.3% in the corresponding period of 2023.

NET INCOME

Net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY was US$52.1 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to US$155.1 million in the corresponding period of 2023. Net income margin was 9.2% in the second quarter of 2024, compared to 28.3% in the corresponding period of 2023. Our net income margin was higher in the previous year primarily due to realized gains from the disposal of certain equity investments of US$77.7 million and foreign currency exchange gains of US$20.3 million.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY was US$74.0 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to US$97.3 million in the corresponding period of 2023. Non-GAAP net income margin9 was 13.1% in the second quarter of 2024, compared to non-GAAP net income margin of 17.8% in the corresponding period of 2023.

NET INCOME PER ADS

Diluted net income per ADS10 was US$0.83 in the second quarter of 2024, compared to US$2.02 in the corresponding period of 2023.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS11 was US$1.17 in the second quarter of 2024, compared to US$1.29 in the corresponding period of 2023.

BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOWS

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits, restricted short-term deposits and short-term investments of US$3,256.8 million. For the second quarter of 2024, net cash from operating activities was US$71.1 million.

SHARES OUTSTANDING

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had a total of 1,142.2 million common shares outstanding, representing the equivalent of 57.1 million ADSs assuming the conversion of all common shares into ADSs.

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of 2024, the Company expects net revenues to be between US$555 million and US$569 million. This forecast reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views on the market, operational conditions and business strategies, which are subject to changes, particularly as to the potential impact from increasing macroeconomic uncertainties.

Share Repurchase Program

During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the Company repurchased US$71.4 million of its ADSs on the open market under its current US$530 million share repurchase program, which is originally scheduled to expire by the end of November 2024. The board of directors of the Company has authorized to extend the existing share repurchase program of the Company for another 12-month period upon its original expiry date under which the Company may repurchase up to US$400 million of its shares until the end of November 2025.

Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a conference call at 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 27, 2024 (9:00 AM Singapore/Hong Kong Time on Wednesday, August 28, 2024). Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: JOYY Inc. Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Conference ID: #10041392

All participants may use the link provided below to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registration, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, the Direct Event passcode, and a unique PIN by email.

PRE-REGISTER LINK: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10041392-jgh7y6.html

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.joyy.com.

The replay will be accessible through September 4, 2024, by dialing the following numbers:

United States: 1-855-883-1031
Singapore: 800-101-3223
Hong Kong: 800-930-639
Conference ID: #10041392
   

About JOYY Inc.

JOYY is a leading global technology company with a mission to enrich lives through technology. JOYY currently operates several social products, including Bigo Live for live streaming, Likee for short-form videos, Hago for multiplayer social networking, an instant messaging product, and others. The Company has created a highly engaging and vibrant user community for users across the globe. JOYY’s ADSs have been listed on the NASDAQ since November 2012.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release, as well as JOYY’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. JOYY may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about JOYY’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: JOYY’s goals and strategies; JOYY’s future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the global online communication social platform market; the expectation regarding the rate at which to gain active users, especially paying users; JOYY’s ability to monetize the user base; the developments in the sale of YY Live; fluctuations in global economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. A more detailed and full discussion of those risks and other potential risks is included in JOYY’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and JOYY does not undertake any obligation to update any forward- looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The unaudited condensed consolidated financial information is prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). JOYY uses non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating (loss) margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest of JOYY, non-GAAP net income (loss) margin attributable to controlling interest of JOYY, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of JOYY, and basic and diluted non-GAAP net income (loss) per ADS, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures adjusted from the most comparable U.S. GAAP results. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) is operating income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and gain (loss) on disposal of subsidiaries and business. Non-GAAP operating (loss) margin is non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of net revenues. Non-GAAP net income (loss) is net income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain (loss) on disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain (loss) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments (referring to share of income (loss) from equity method investments resulting from non-recurring or non-cash items of the equity method investments), gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, and income tax effects of the above non-GAAP reconciling items. Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest of JOYY is net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest of JOYY excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain (loss) on disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain (loss) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, income tax effects of the above non-GAAP reconciling items and adjustments for non-GAAP reconciling items for the net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders. Non-GAAP net income (loss) margin is non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest of JOYY as a percentage of net revenues. Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of JOYY is net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of JOYY excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain (loss) on disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain (loss) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, accretion, cumulative dividend and deemed dividend to subsidiaries’ preferred shareholders, gain on repurchase of redeemable convertible preferred shares of a subsidiary and income tax effects of above non-GAAP reconciling items and adjustments for non-GAAP reconciling items for the net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders. After the non-GAAP adjustment, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to controlling interests of JOYY is equal to the non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of JOYY. Basic and diluted non-GAAP net income (loss) per ADS is non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of JOYY divided by weighted average number of ADS used in the calculation of basic and diluted net income per ADS. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the non-cash impact of above reconciling items adds clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measure for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measure is useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the non-cash effect of (i) share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business, (ii) impairment of goodwill and investments, gain (loss) on disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain (loss) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, accretion, cumulative dividend and deemed dividend to subsidiaries’ preferred shareholders and gain on repurchase of redeemable convertible preferred shares of a subsidiary which may not be recurring in its business, and (iii) income tax expenses and non-GAAP adjustments for net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders, which are affected by the above non-GAAP reconciling items. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company’s net income (loss) for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similar titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “JOYY Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact

JOYY Inc.
Jane Xie/Maggie Yan
Email: joyy-ir@joyy.com

ICR, Inc.
Robin Yang
Email: joyy@icrinc.com

1On November 16, 2020, the Company entered into definitive agreements with affiliates of Baidu, Inc. (“Baidu”), subsequently amended on February 7, 2021. Pursuant to the agreements, Baidu would acquire JOYY’s video-based entertainment live streaming business in mainland China, which the Company refers to as YY Live, including the YY mobile app, the YY.com website and the YY PC app, among others, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately US$3.6 billion in cash, subject to certain adjustments. Subsequently, the sale was substantially completed as of February 8, 2021, with certain matters remaining to be completed, including necessary regulatory approvals from government authorities. As a result, YY Live’s historical results were presented in the Company’s consolidated financial statements as discontinued operations and the Company ceased consolidation of YY Live’s business since February 8, 2021. On January 1, 2024, the Company received a written notice from an affiliate of Baidu, purporting to terminate the share purchase agreement. Baidu asserted in the written notice that it has and exercised the right to terminate the referenced share purchase agreement and effectively cancel the transaction. The Company is in discussion with Baidu on the next steps following the termination of the share purchase agreement. The Company is also seeking legal advice and will consider all options at its disposal in response to Baidu’s written notice and expressly reserve all rights. From January 1, 2024 to the date of this press release, the Company has not obtained control of YY Live and has not consolidated YY Live. To the date of this press release, the latest development of the transaction has not affected the Company’s operating activities or financial results.

The financial information and non-GAAP financial information disclosed in this press release is presented on a continuing operations basis, unless otherwise specifically stated. For the avoidance of confusion, the continuing operations for the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024 and for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2024, as presented in this press release, primarily consisted of BIGO segment (primarily including Bigo Live, Likee and imo) and the All other segment, excluding YY Live.

2Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest of JOYY is net income (loss) less net (loss) income attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders and the mezzanine equity classified as non-controlling interest shareholders.

3Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest of JOYY is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest of JOYY excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain (loss) on disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain (loss) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments which refer to those similar non-GAAP reconciling items of the Company, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds amortization to face value, income tax effects of the above non-GAAP reconciling items and adjustments for non-GAAP reconciling items for net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders. These adjustments amounted to US$22.0 million and US$57.8 million in the second quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively. Please refer to the section titled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned “JOYY Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this press release for details.

4Refers to average mobile monthly active users of the social entertainment platforms operated by the Company, including Bigo Live, Likee, imo and Hago. Average mobile MAU for any period is calculated by dividing (i) the sum of the Company’s mobile active users for each month of such period, by (ii) the number of months in such period.

5The number of paying users during a given period is calculated as the cumulative number of registered user accounts that have purchased virtual items or other products and services on Bigo Live, Likee or imo at least once during the relevant period.

6 Average revenue per user is calculated by dividing our total revenues from live streaming on Bigo Live, Likee and imo during a given period by the number of paying users for the Company’s live streaming services on these platforms for that period.

7Non-GAAP operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as operating income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, impairment of goodwill and investments and gain (loss) on disposal of subsidiaries and business. Please refer to the section titled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned “JOYY Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this press release for details.

8Non-GAAP operating income (loss) margin is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP operating income (loss) as a percentage of net revenues. Please refer to the section titled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned “JOYY Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this press release for details.

9 Non-GAAP net income (loss) margin is non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest of JOYY as a percentage of net revenues.

10 ADS refers to American Depositary Share. Each ADS represents twenty Class A common shares of the Company. Diluted net income (loss) per ADS is net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of JOYY divided by weighted average number of diluted ADS.

11 Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of JOYY divided by weighted average number of ADS used in the calculation of diluted net income (loss) per ADS. Please refer to the section titled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned “JOYY Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this press release for details.

 
JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
           
      December 31,   June 30,
      2023   2024
      US$   US$
Assets        
Current assets        
  Cash and cash equivalents   1,063,956   607,091
  Restricted cash and cash equivalents   319,250   385,813
  Short-term deposits   1,970,346   2,021,784
  Restricted short-term deposits   57,243   54,173
  Short-term investments   274,846   187,906
  Accounts receivable, net   130,700   115,962
  Amounts due from related parties   810   373
  Prepayments and other current assets(1)   255,489   251,546
           
Total current assets   4,072,640   3,624,648
           
Non-current assets        
  Long-term deposits   130,000   185,000
  Investments   544,542   552,360
  Property and equipment, net   390,681   427,097
  Land use rights, net   316,070   309,924
  Intangible assets, net   333,715   304,430
  Right-of-use assets, net   30,173   25,328
  Goodwill   2,649,281   2,649,271
  Other non-current assets   16,763   21,784
           
Total non-current assets   4,411,225   4,475,194
           
Total assets   8,483,865   8,099,842
           
           
Liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’ equity        
  Short-term loan   52,119   77,609
  Accounts payable   66,755   72,959
  Deferred revenue   73,673   77,945
  Advances from customers   6,047   4,970
  Income taxes payable   86,100   81,669
  Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities(1)   2,381,189   2,364,420
  Amounts due to related parties   2,533   2,724
  Lease liabilities due within one year   12,388   11,520
  Convertible bonds   405,603   -
           
Total current liabilities   3,086,407   2,693,816
           
Non-current liabilities        
  Convertible bonds   -   593
  Lease liabilities   18,422   14,510
  Deferred revenue   12,932   13,397
  Deferred tax liabilities   53,955   49,095
           
Total non-current liabilities   85,309   77,595
           
Total liabilities   3,171,716   2,771,411
           


 
JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
           
      December 31,   June 30,
      2023   2024
      US$   US$
           
Mezzanine equity   22,133     22,933  
           
Shareholders’ equity        
  Class A common shares (US$0.00001 par value; 10,000,000,000 and 10,000,000,000 shares authorized, 1,317,840,464 shares issued and 890,843,639 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023; 1,317,840,464 shares issued and 815,693,731 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2024, respectively)   9     8  
  Class B common shares (US$0.00001 par value; 1,000,000,000 and 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 326,509,555 and 326,509,555 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2024, respectively)   3     3  
  Treasury shares (US$0.00001 par value; 426,996,825 and 502,146,733 shares held as of December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2024, respectively)   (913,939 )   (1,039,866 )
  Additional paid-in capital   3,282,754     3,336,280  
  Statutory reserves   37,709     37,686  
  Retained earnings   2,947,160     3,043,841  
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (197,010 )   (205,757 )
           
Total JOYY Inc.’s shareholders’ equity   5,156,686     5,172,195  
           
Non-controlling interests   133,330     133,303  
           
Total shareholders’ equity   5,290,016     5,305,498  
           
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’ equity   8,483,865     8,099,842  
           
           
(1) JOYY has ceased consolidation of YY Live business since February 8, 2021 and classified and presented all the related assets and liabilities related to YY Live business on a net basis within prepayments and other current assets. The consideration received by the Company to date remains within cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, and short-term deposits. Correspondingly, the advanced payments received has been recorded as accrued liabilities and other current liabilities.
 


 
JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
                     
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
    2023   2024   2024   2023   2024
    US$   US$   US$   US$   US$
Net revenues                    
Live streaming(1)   476,981     466,391     459,730     997,374     926,121  
Others   70,353     98,169     105,398     133,588     203,567  
                     
Total net revenues   547,334     564,560     565,128     1,130,962     1,129,688  
                     
Cost of revenues(2)   (349,566 )   (369,197 )   (366,189 )   (728,568 )   (735,386 )
                     
Gross profit   197,768     195,363     198,939     402,394     394,302  
                     
Operating expenses(2)                    
Research and development expenses   (75,540 )   (69,039 )   (69,856 )   (151,315 )   (138,895 )
Sales and marketing expenses   (87,205 )   (94,638 )   (88,132 )   (184,804 )   (182,770 )
General and administrative expenses   (28,966 )   (31,743 )   (40,686 )   (60,935 )   (72,429 )
                     
Total operating expenses   (191,711 )   (195,420 )   (198,674 )   (397,054 )   (394,094 )
                     
Gain on disposal of subsidiary   -     -     1,643     -     1,643  
Other income   3,382     3,600     361     6,630     3,961  
                     
Operating income   9,439     3,543     2,269     11,970     5,812  
                     
Interest expenses   (3,057 )   (2,136 )   (1,864 )   (6,166 )   (4,000 )
Interest income and investment income   46,602     48,927     46,702     90,737     95,629  
Foreign currency exchange gains, net   20,316     768     1,125     10,395     1,893  
Gain on disposal and deemed disposal of investments   77,737     -     -     77,524     -  
(Loss) gain on fair value change of investments   (2,235 )   985     (619 )   (950 )   366  
                     
Income before income tax expenses   148,802     52,087     47,613     183,510     99,700  
                     
Income tax expenses   (5,382 )   (4,537 )   (2,628 )   (13,540 )   (7,165 )
                     
Income before share of income (loss) in equity method investments, net of income taxes   143,420     47,550     44,985     169,970     92,535  
                     
Share of income (loss) in equity method investments, net of income taxes   3,885     (7,395 )   2,805     (2,721 )   (4,590 )
                     
Net income   147,305     40,155     47,790     167,249     87,945  
                     
Net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders and the mezzanine equity classified as non-controlling interest shareholders   7,798     5,131     4,276     15,840     9,407  
                     
Net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc.   155,103     45,286     52,066     183,089     97,352  
                     
Accretion of subsidiaries’ redeemable convertible preferred shares to redemption value   (1,566 )   (347 )   (347 )   (3,132 )   (694 )
Cumulative dividend on subsidiary’s Series A Preferred Shares   (1,000 )   -     -     (2,000 )   -  
                     
Net income attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc.   152,537     44,939     51,719     177,957     96,658  
                     


 
JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (CONTINUED)
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
                     
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
    2023   2024   2024   2023   2024
    US$   US$   US$   US$   US$
                     
Net income per ADS                    
——Basic   2.27   0.73   0.87   2.58   1.59
——Diluted   2.02   0.69   0.83   2.33   1.52
                     
Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating net income per ADS                    
——Basic   67,273,951   61,783,347   59,537,049   68,854,013   60,660,104
——Diluted   76,872,137   67,152,622   64,101,951   78,845,472   65,625,455
                     
                     
(1) Revenues by geographical areas were as follows:
                     
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
    2023   2024   2024   2023   2024
    US$   US$   US$   US$   US$
                     
Developed countries and regions   231,932   291,036   306,099   449,783   597,135
Middle East   111,172   87,458   75,530   229,958   162,988
Mainland China   81,595   59,801   62,604   204,414   122,405
Southeast Asia and others   122,635   126,265   120,895   246,807   247,160
                     
Note: Developed countries and region mainly included the United States of America, Great Britain, Japan, South Korea and Australia. Middle East mainly included Saudi Arabia and other countries located in the region. Southeast Asia and others mainly included Indonesia, Vietnam and rest of the world.
                     
(2) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
                     
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
    2023   2024   2024   2023   2024
    US$   US$   US$   US$   US$
                     
Cost of revenues   1,025   663   778   2,261   1,441
Research and development expenses   5,526   3,392   3,282   11,287   6,674
Sales and marketing expenses   320   131   108   554   239
General and administrative expenses   2,227   1,942   2,183   4,335   4,125
                     


 
JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
                     
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
    2023   2024   2024   2023   2024
    US$   US$   US$   US$   US$
                     
Operating income   9,439     3,543     2,269     11,970     5,812  
Share-based compensation expenses   9,098     6,128     6,351     18,437     12,479  
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions   15,890     15,132     13,590     31,780     28,722  
Impairment of investments   -     -     9,386     -     9,386  
Gain on disposal of subsidiary   -     -     (1,643 )   -     (1,643 )
                     
Non-GAAP operating income   34,427     24,803     29,953     62,187     54,756  
                     
                     
Net income   147,305     40,155     47,790     167,249     87,945  
Share-based compensation expenses   9,098     6,128     6,351     18,437     12,479  
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions   15,890     15,132     13,590     31,780     28,722  
Impairment of investments   -     -     9,386     -     9,386  
Gain on disposal of subsidiary   -     -     (1,643 )   -     (1,643 )
Gain on disposal and deemed disposal of investments   (77,737 )   -     -     (77,524 )   -  
Loss (gain) on fair value change of investments   2,235     (985 )   619     950     (366 )
Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value   528     237     198     1,106     435  
Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments   (3,128 )   (2,222 )   (1,883 )   (5,439 )   (4,105 )
Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments   (3,572 )   4,434     (3,700 )   (2,848 )   734  
                     
Non-GAAP net income   90,619     62,879     70,708     133,711     133,587  
                     
                     
Net income attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc.   152,537     44,939     51,719     177,957     96,658  
Share-based compensation expenses   9,098     6,128     6,351     18,437     12,479  
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions   15,890     15,132     13,590     31,780     28,722  
Impairment of investments   -     -     9,386     -     9,386  
Gain on disposal of subsidiary   -     -     (1,643 )   -     (1,643 )
Gain on disposal and deemed disposal of investments   (77,737 )   -     -     (77,524 )   -  
Loss (gain) on fair value change of investments   2,235     (985 )   619     950     (366 )
Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value   528     237     198     1,106     435  
Accretion, cumulative dividend and deemed dividend to subsidiaries’ preferred shareholders   2,566     347     347     5,132     694  
Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments   (3,128 )   (2,222 )   (1,883 )   (5,439 )   (4,105 )
Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments   (3,572 )   4,434     (3,700 )   (2,848 )   734  
Non-GAAP adjustments for net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders   (1,115 )   (806 )   (949 )   (2,382 )   (1,755 )
                     
Non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY Inc.   97,302     67,204     74,035     147,169     141,239  
                     
                     
                     
Non-GAAP net income per ADS                    
——Basic   1.45     1.09     1.24     2.14     2.33  
——Diluted   1.29     1.02     1.17     1.92     2.19  
                     
Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating Non-GAAP net income per ADS                    
——Basic   67,273,951     61,783,347     59,537,049     68,854,013     60,660,104  
——Diluted   76,872,137     67,152,622     64,101,951     78,845,472     65,625,455  
                     


 
JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
               
  Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2024
               
  BIGO   All other   Elimination(1)   Total
  US$   US$   US$   US$
Net revenues              
Live streaming 439,394     20,336     -     459,730  
Others 67,760     38,024     (386 )   105,398  
               
Total net revenues 507,154     58,360     (386 )   565,128  
               
Cost of revenues(2) (327,735 )   (38,530 )   76     (366,189 )
               
Gross profit 179,419     19,830     (310 )   198,939  
               
Operating expenses(2)              
Research and development expenses (42,715 )   (27,370 )   229     (69,856 )
Sales and marketing expenses (66,720 )   (21,435 )   23     (88,132 )
General and administrative expenses (12,180 )   (28,564 )   58     (40,686 )
               
Total operating expenses (121,615 )   (77,369 )   310     (198,674 )
               
Gain on disposal of subsidiary -     1,643     -     1,643  
Other income 177     184     -     361  
               
Operating income (loss) 57,981     (55,712 )   -     2,269  
               
Interest expenses (1,475 )   (1,400 )   1,011     (1,864 )
Interest income and investment income 15,256     32,457     (1,011 )   46,702  
Foreign currency exchange gains, net 1,005     120     -     1,125  
(Loss) gain on fair value change of investments (2,610 )   1,991     -     (619 )
               
Income (loss) before income tax (expenses) benefits 70,157     (22,544 )   -     47,613  
               
Income tax (expenses) benefits (5,575 )   2,947     -     (2,628 )
               
Income (loss) before share of income in equity method investments, net of income taxes 64,582     (19,597 )   -     44,985  
               
Share of income in equity method investments, net of income taxes -     2,805     -     2,805  
               
Net income (loss) 64,582     (16,792 )   -     47,790  
               


             
(1) The elimination mainly consists of revenues and expenses generated from services among BIGO and All other segments, and interest income and interest expenses generated from the loan between BIGO and All other segments.
             
(2) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
             
    Three Months Ended
    June 30, 2024
             
    BIGO   All other   Total
    US$   US$   US$
             
Cost of revenues   446   332   778
Research and development expenses   1,543   1,739   3,282
Sales and marketing expenses   45   63   108
General and administrative expenses   408   1,775   2,183
             


 
JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
             
    Three Months Ended
    June 30, 2024
             
    BIGO   All other   Total
    US$   US$   US$
             
Operating income (loss)   57,981     (55,712 )   2,269  
Share-based compensation expenses   2,442     3,909     6,351  
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions   8,950     4,640     13,590  
Impairment of investments   -     9,386     9,386  
Gain on disposal of subsidiary   -     (1,643 )   (1,643 )
             
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)   69,373     (39,420 )   29,953  
             
             
Net income (loss)   64,582     (16,792 )   47,790  
Share-based compensation expenses   2,442     3,909     6,351  
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions   8,950     4,640     13,590  
Impairment of investments   -     9,386     9,386  
Gain on disposal of subsidiary   -     (1,643 )   (1,643 )
Loss (gain) on fair value change of investments   2,610     (1,991 )   619  
Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value   -     198     198  
Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments   (778 )   (1,105 )   (1,883 )
Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments   -     (3,700 )   (3,700 )
             
Non-GAAP net income (loss)   77,806     (7,098 )   70,708  
             


 
JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
               
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2024
               
  BIGO   All other   Elimination(1)   Total
  US$   US$   US$   US$
Net revenues              
Live streaming 442,154     24,237     -     466,391  
Others 63,049     35,518     (398 )   98,169  
               
Total net revenues 505,203     59,755     (398 )   564,560  
               
Cost of revenues(2) (328,583 )   (40,692 )   78     (369,197 )
               
Gross profit 176,620     19,063     (320 )   195,363  
               
Operating expenses(2)              
Research and development expenses (41,022 )   (28,258 )   241     (69,039 )
Sales and marketing expenses (74,430 )   (20,232 )   24     (94,638 )
General and administrative expenses (14,075 )   (17,723 )   55     (31,743 )
               
Total operating expenses (129,527 )   (66,213 )   320     (195,420 )
               
Other income 3,296     304     -     3,600  
               
Operating income (loss) 50,389     (46,846 )   -     3,543  
               
Interest expenses (1,765 )   (1,681 )   1,310     (2,136 )
Interest income and investment income 15,441     34,796     (1,310 )   48,927  
Foreign currency exchange gains, net 379     389     -     768  
Gain (loss) on fair value change of investments 1,267     (282 )   -     985  
               
Income (loss) before income tax (expenses) benefits 65,711     (13,624 )   -     52,087  
               
Income tax (expenses) benefits (4,662 )   125     -     (4,537 )
               
Income (loss) before share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes 61,049     (13,499 )   -     47,550  
               
Share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes -     (7,395 )   -     (7,395 )
               
Net income (loss) 61,049     (20,894 )   -     40,155  
               


             
(1) The elimination mainly consists of revenues and expenses generated from services among BIGO and All other segments, and interest income and interest expenses generated from the loan between BIGO and All other segments.
             
(2) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
             
    Three Months Ended
    March 31, 2024
             
    BIGO   All other   Total
    US$   US$   US$
             
Cost of revenues   391   272   663
Research and development expenses   1,641   1,751   3,392
Sales and marketing expenses   47   84   131
General and administrative expenses   96   1,846   1,942
             


 
JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
             
    Three Months Ended
    March 31, 2024
             
    BIGO   All other   Total
    US$   US$   US$
             
Operating income (loss)   50,389     (46,846 )   3,543  
Share-based compensation expenses   2,175     3,953     6,128  
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions   10,467     4,665     15,132  
             
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)   63,031     (38,228 )   24,803  
             
             
Net income (loss)   61,049     (20,894 )   40,155  
Share-based compensation expenses   2,175     3,953     6,128  
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions   10,467     4,665     15,132  
(Gain) loss on fair value change of investments   (1,267 )   282     (985 )
Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value   -     237     237  
Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments   (1,203 )   (1,019 )   (2,222 )
Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments   -     4,434     4,434  
             
Non-GAAP net income (loss)   71,221     (8,342 )   62,879  
             


 
JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
               
  Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2023
               
  BIGO   All other   Elimination(1)   Total
  US$   US$   US$   US$
Net revenues              
Live streaming 445,169     31,812     -     476,981  
Others 25,885     44,860     (392 )   70,353  
               
Total net revenues 471,054     76,672     (392 )   547,334  
               
Cost of revenues(2) (287,587 )   (62,069 )   90     (349,566 )
               
Gross profit 183,467     14,603     (302 )   197,768  
               
Operating expenses(2)              
Research and development expenses (41,727 )   (34,042 )   229     (75,540 )
Sales and marketing expenses (70,652 )   (16,574 )   21     (87,205 )
General and administrative expenses (12,587 )   (16,431 )   52     (28,966 )
               
Total operating expenses (124,966 )   (67,047 )   302     (191,711 )
               
Other income 1,914     1,468     -     3,382  
               
Operating income (loss) 60,415     (50,976 )   -     9,439  
               
Interest expenses (1,727 )   (2,643 )   1,313     (3,057 )
Interest income and investment income 9,882     38,033     (1,313 )   46,602  
Foreign currency exchange gains (losses), net 22,031     (1,715 )   -     20,316  
Gain on disposal and deemed disposal of investments -     77,737     -     77,737  
(Loss) gain on fair value change of investments (2,460 )   225     -     (2,235 )
               
Income before income tax expenses 88,141     60,661     -     148,802  
               
Income tax expenses (4,478 )   (904 )   -     (5,382 )
               
Income before share of income in equity method investments, net of income taxes 83,663     59,757     -     143,420  
               
Share of income in equity method investments, net of income taxes -     3,885     -     3,885  
               
Net income 83,663     63,642     -     147,305  
               


             
(1) The elimination mainly consists of revenues and expenses generated from services among BIGO and All other segments, and interest income and interest expenses generated from the loan between BIGO and All other segments.
             
(2) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
             
    Three Months Ended
    June 30, 2023
             
    BIGO   All other   Total
    US$   US$   US$
             
Cost of revenues   410   615   1,025
Research and development expenses   2,532   2,994   5,526
Sales and marketing expenses   170   150   320
General and administrative expenses   700   1,527   2,227
             


 
JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
             
    Three Months Ended
    June 30, 2023
             
    BIGO   All other   Total
    US$   US$   US$
             
Operating income (loss)   60,415     (50,976 )   9,439  
Share-based compensation expenses   3,812     5,286     9,098  
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions   11,225     4,665     15,890  
             
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)   75,452     (41,025 )   34,427  
             
             
Net income   83,663     63,642     147,305  
Share-based compensation expenses   3,812     5,286     9,098  
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions   11,225     4,665     15,890  
Gain on disposal and deemed disposal of investments   -     (77,737 )   (77,737 )
Loss (gain) on fair value change of investments   2,460     (225 )   2,235  
Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value   -     528     528  
Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments   (1,415 )   (1,713 )   (3,128 )
Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments   -     (3,572 )   (3,572 )
             
Non-GAAP net income (loss)   99,745     (9,126 )   90,619  
             

