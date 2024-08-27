Asurint Is a Recipient of the NorthCoast 99 Award for Seventh Time

Cleveland, OH, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asurint has been named a 2024 NorthCoast 99 award winner by ERC, the Employers Resource Council. The NorthCoast 99 award honors 99 great Northeast Ohio workplaces for top talent. This is the seventh time that Asurint has received the prestigious NorthCoast 99 award.

"Twenty-six years ago, ERC launched the NorthCoast 99 awards program and event to help our region become a prime destination for companies and high-performing individuals," said Samantha Marx, ERC's Director of Strategic Projects, who oversees the NorthCoast 99 program. "Beyond being a sought-after accolade, this yearlong research initiative offers employers valuable insights and data into policies and practices that successfully attract and retain top talent."

NorthCoast 99 winners participated in a rigorous application process that asked for detailed information on how their organization addresses top-performer attraction, development, and retention in the areas of diversity, equity, and inclusion; employee engagement and talent development; employee well-being; organizational strategy, policies, and benefits; talent attraction, acquisition, and onboarding; and total rewards.

“I am incredibly proud to announce that we have once again been recognized with the NorthCoast 99 award, marking our seventh consecutive year of acknowledgment,” says Huda Leininger, Vice President of Human Resources at Asurint. “This distinguished award is a testament to our unwavering commitment: to foster an environment where our team members thrive. At the heart of our success is a deep dedication to our people, and NC99 celebrates this critical focus. I want to extend my deepest thanks to every member of our team. Together, we continue to build a culture that’s deserving of this incredible recognition.”

“Winning NorthCoast 99 is not easy. This group of 99 employers is constantly evolving, listening, and responding to the needs and desires of today’s talent. We commend the 2024 winners for setting a benchmark for excellence,” said ERC President Kelly Keefe.

The 2024 NorthCoast 99 awards program is sponsored by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield; Berman Moving & Storage; CIBC; Cleveland Magazine; ERChealth; Maloney + Novotny; Meyers, Roman, Friedberg & Lewis; Oswald Companies; Staffing Solutions Enterprises; and WKYC Studios.

About Asurint

Asurint is leading the background screening industry forward. Our powerful, customizable technology — backed by expert answers and personalized assistance — helps employers hire the right candidates every time, and faster than ever before. Our clients leverage better background checks to reduce manual workloads, minimize compliance risk, promote a safer workplace, and drive insights to boost hiring and recruitment success. Learn more about Asurint here.

About ERC

For over 100 years, ERC has been a trusted resource for organizations in Northeast Ohio and around the country. We help leaders build great workplaces through thought leadership, comprehensive data, and HR solutions that include membership, training and professional development, consultative services, and more. ERC is the founder and producer of the annual NorthCoast 99 awards program and sponsors the ERChealth insurance program for Ohio employers. Learn more at yourERC.com.

