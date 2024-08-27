Nature’s Sunshine Addresses Spanish Fork Manufacturing Facility Incident

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (Nasdaq: NATR), a leading manufacturer of high-quality herbal and nutritional supplements, announced that an equipment malfunction occurred at their Spanish Fork, Utah manufacturing facility early yesterday morning.



The facility was evacuated and local emergency services were called to the scene to help manage the incident. All personnel are safe and accounted for, and two individuals were seen by EMTs and released to leave the facility. The company is working to determine the cause of the malfunction, which resulted in a small fire, and to assess the extent of the damage to the facility.

“We are extremely thankful for the safety of our team and the efforts of local first responders,” says Terrence Moorehead, Chief Executive Officer of Nature’s Sunshine. “The wellbeing of our people and our community is our top priority, and we pride ourselves on having one of the best manufacturing teams in the industry. We remain committed to maintaining a high standard of excellence in everything we do.”

A portion of the facility will temporarily be closed for repairs while normal operations continue in unaffected areas.

About Nature’s Sunshine

Nature’s Sunshine Products (Nasdaq: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature’s Sunshine manufactures most of its products through its own state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety and efficacy on the market today. Additional information about the company can be obtained at its website, www.naturessunshine.com.

Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc.

Cody Slach

1-949-574-3860

NATR@gateway-grp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.