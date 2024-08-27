Cingulate to Participate in Benzinga All Live Access Event

KANSAS CITY, Kan., Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release™ (PTR™) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of next-generation pharmaceutical products, today announced that Chairman and CEO Shane J. Schaffer, PharmD, will participate in a live Benzinga All Access event on August 28, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. CST.

Along with a company overview, Dr. Schaffer will discuss Cingulate’s recently issued European patent, the state of the ADHD marketplace, as well as the potential expansion of Cingulate’s PTR platform into other therapeutic areas.

The event may be viewed live on Benzinga’s YouTube channel, Benzinga All Access , and will also be available for viewing on Cingulate’s website at cingulate.com/investors

About Cingulate®

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING), is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release™ (PTR™) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of next-generation pharmaceutical products, designed to improve the lives of patients suffering from frequently diagnosed conditions characterized by burdensome daily dosing regimens and suboptimal treatment outcomes. With an initial focus on the treatment of Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Cingulate is identifying and evaluating additional therapeutic areas where PTR technology may be employed to develop future product candidates, including to treat anxiety disorders.

Cingulate is headquartered in Kansas City. For more information

visit Cingulate.com

