Ingersoll Rand to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

DAVIDSON, N.C., Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingersoll Rand Inc., (NYSE: IR) a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and life science and industrial solutions, announces that Vicente Reynal, chairman and chief executive officer, and Vik Kini, chief financial officer, will participate in fireside chats at the following upcoming investor conferences:

The Jefferies Industrials Conference on Wednesday, September 4, 2024 at 9:15 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.



The Morgan Stanley 12th Annual Laguna Conference on Thursday, September 12, 2024 at 7:35 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time.



A real-time audio webcast of both fireside chats can be accessed via the Events and Presentations section of the Ingersoll Rand Investor Relations website here. A replay of the webcast will be available after conclusion of the fireside chat and can be accessed on the Ingersoll Rand Investor Relations website.

About Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and ownership mindset, is dedicated to Making Life Better for our employees, customers, shareholders, and planet. Customers lean on us for exceptional performance and durability in mission-critical flow creation and life science and industrial solutions. Supported by over 80+ respected brands, our products and services excel in the most complex and harsh conditions. Our employees develop customers for life through their daily commitment to expertise, productivity, and efficiency. For more information, visit www.IRCO.com.

Investors:

Matthew Fort

Matthew.Fort@irco.com

Media:

Sara Hassell

Sara.Hassell@irco.com

