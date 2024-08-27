Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction 2024 Highlights with Woodside Credit

Luxury Car Financing by Woodside Credit

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barrett-Jackson, the world's greatest collector car auctions, proudly returns to WestWorld of Scottsdale for the 2024 Fall Auction, set to take place from October 10-13, 2024. This prestigious event promises an unparalleled experience, featuring an exceptional lineup of collectible vehicles, exclusive entertainment, and unique guest appearances.

The 2024 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Fall Auction will showcase an array of high-profile vehicles, including the one-of-a-kind 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari owned by rock legend Sammy Hagar and the 2018 Bugatti Chiron from boxing champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez. Additional notable cars, such as the 1965 Chevrolet C10 "C10 Slayer" and the 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air FI, will also be featured, ensuring a diverse and exciting docket.

Enhancing the event's allure, the World Food Championships Southwest Chef Showdown will provide a gourmet culinary experience. At the same time, live music performances and the expansive Exhibitor Marketplace offer guests additional entertainment and shopping opportunities. The Scottsdale Fall Auction is designed to offer something for everyone, from thrilling auction moments to unique entertainment and dining experiences. It is an automotive lifestyle event not to be missed.

Families are welcome, with QuikTrip Family Day on Sunday, October 13, providing complimentary admission for children 12 and under with a paying adult. The Future Collector Car Show (FCCS) will also take place on this day, showcasing the next generation of collectible vehicles and their passionate owners.

Woodside Credit provides bespoke exotic car financing and classic car financing solutions tailored for car enthusiasts and collectors, ensuring a seamless and sophisticated experience. The collaboration between Barrett-Jackson and Woodside Credit underscores their shared commitment to the collector car community.

For more information on attending the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Fall Auction and to purchase tickets, visit the Barrett-Jackson Event Page. To explore Woodside Credit’s premier financing options, visit the Woodside Credit Barrett-Jackson Page.

