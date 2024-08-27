CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Allan Urlis, (531) 510-8529

Gov. Pillen Seeks Applicants for Underground Excavation Safety Committee

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen is accepting applications to fill positions on the Underground Excavation Safety Committee. Created through the passage of LB683 (2023), the committee is charged with reviewing complaints filed with the state fire marshal when there is an alleged violation of the Nebraska One-Call Notification System. State law requires that anyone involved in excavating or digging must call 8-1-1 to have all underground utilities identified in advance of that work.

In addition to the state fire marshal, the seven-member committee is made up of three excavators and three operators. An alternate excavator and an alternate operator are also appointed, should a regular committee member not be available for a meeting. All gubernatorial appointments are subject to legislative confirmation. The committee is effective Sept. 1, 2024.