Gov. Pillen Seeks Applicants for Underground Excavation Safety Committee
LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen is accepting applications to fill positions on the Underground Excavation Safety Committee. Created through the passage of LB683 (2023), the committee is charged with reviewing complaints filed with the state fire marshal when there is an alleged violation of the Nebraska One-Call Notification System. State law requires that anyone involved in excavating or digging must call 8-1-1 to have all underground utilities identified in advance of that work.
In addition to the state fire marshal, the seven-member committee is made up of three excavators and three operators. An alternate excavator and an alternate operator are also appointed, should a regular committee member not be available for a meeting. All gubernatorial appointments are subject to legislative confirmation. The committee is effective Sept. 1, 2024.
Prospective applicants can apply through the Governor's Boards and Commissions portal at https://governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req. Applications can also be mailed to the Governor’s Office, P.O Box 94848, Lincoln, NE 68509.
