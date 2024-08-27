Canadian Post Secondary Institutions Fall Short on Gluten-Free Accommodations

Majority of students with celiac disease are not being provided basic food rights

Toronto, ON, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent survey conducted by Celiac Canada reveals that Canadian universities and colleges are not providing adequate gluten-free accommodations on campus. The survey, which collected responses from 200 students and parents on 61 different institutions, highlights significant challenges faced by individuals with celiac disease.

Key Findings:

70% of respondents reported difficulty accessing gluten-free food on campus.

The average rating for dining hall experiences was 2.5 out of 5 stars.

Only 12% of respondents felt that dining hall staff were knowledgeable about celiac disease.

Celiac disease is a chronic autoimmune disorder affecting approximately 1% of Canadians. Individuals with celiac disease must avoid gluten—a protein found in wheat, rye, barley, and regular oats. Improper management of food and ingredients can lead to cross-contamination, causing severe symptoms that can last from hours to days such as digestive issues, migraines, joint pain, and extreme fatigue. For people with celiac disease, even the smallest amount of gluten – just crumbs – can make them severely sick for hours up to days impacting participation in school and extra-curricular programs. Long-term gluten exposure can also increase the risk of complications like anemia, osteoporosis, neurological disorders, fertility issues, and certain cancers.

The experience of Sabrina, a student at the University of Waterloo, exemplifies these ongoing challenges. Despite assurances of safe gluten-free options, Sabrina frequently encountered gluten contamination, which led to severe health issues and affected her academic performance. Although her family has been reimbursed for Fall 2023 board fees, they are still seeking reimbursement for Winter 2024.

Additional personal experiences shared by respondents have illuminated the need for more inclusive food programs on campus:

“I always had to plan ahead and bring safe food with me. The gluten-free options often ran out halfway through lunch, and cross-contamination was a major concern.”

“During my tour, I was assured of gluten-free accommodations, but on my first day, I was exposed to gluten.”

“Unfortunately, these stories of struggle are all too common. Access to safe food is a basic right, yet people with celiac disease are often dismissed,” says Melissa Secord, National Executive Director of Celiac Canada. “With increased education and awareness, we can improve these statistics and ensure safe access to gluten-free food.”

Among the universities surveyed, the University of Guelph stood out for its effective strategies and support systems, creating a more inclusive environment for students with celiac disease. Other institutions making notable efforts include the University of Calgary, Queen’s University, and Western University.

Celiac Canada is calling on all post-secondary institutions to take immediate action to enhance gluten-free accommodations and create a safer, more inclusive environment for all students. To support students with celiac disease, Celiac Canada has partnered with Nairn’s to offer comprehensive back-to-school guides for both elementary and post-secondary students. These guides provide essential information on self-advocacy, understanding gluten-free options, and ensuring a safe, inclusive experience.

To access the guides and additional resources, visit Back to School – Celiac Canada

To learn more about Sabrina’s story, click here

Leah Vlasic Celiac Canada 6479984513 communications@celiac.ca

