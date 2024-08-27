Mark Cuban Foundation Collaborates with Skillsoft’s Codecademy to Expand AI Education

DALLAS, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mark Cuban Foundation, an organization dedicated to empowering high school students through free bootcamps with an AI-centered curriculum, is proud to announce a new collaboration with Skillsoft’s Codecademy, a leading online learning platform for technology skills. Together, the two organizations will provide free Codecademy Pro subscriptions to high school students enrolled with the Mark Cuban Foundation who will complete their in-person AI bootcamps in November 2024.

This relationship further expands access to coding and AI education for underserved high school students. By offering free Codecademy Pro subscriptions, the Mark Cuban Foundation and Codecademy are supplying the educational tools and resources needed to develop essential technology, AI, and coding skills for the future.

“This collaboration with Codecademy reflects our shared commitment to education for students who are underrepresented in technology careers,” said Mark Cuban. “Once students receive foundational knowledge in AI through our bootcamps, they can continue to build on that with free access to Codecademy courses that are used in many in-demand career paths. Our relationship will create a pipeline ready for future innovations because preparing young minds today is an investment in tomorrow's leaders.”

"As the technology industry continues its rapid evolution, it is crucial to equip the next generation with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed. Our partnership with the Mark Cuban Foundation is a significant step in democratizing access to high-quality AI and coding education,” said Apratim Purakayastha, GM of Talent Development Solutions, Skillsoft. “Together, we are encouraging and empowering young adults to pursue careers in technology and contribute to a highly skilled and innovative workforce.”

The free Codecademy Pro subscriptions will provide students access to in-depth, interactive learning experiences to develop AI, prompt engineering, data science, coding, cloud, security, and professional skills, among others. Codecademy Pro offers more than 600 courses, skill paths, and guided career paths, along with tools such as personalized practice and projects to build real-world experience.

Codecademy’s interactive environment enables learners to run code directly in their browsers and get instant feedback to better assess and grow skills. Students can also access AI assistance, earn certifications, and connect with a global community of learners.

For more information about the Mark Cuban Foundation and Codecademy, please visit markcubanai.org and codecademy.com .

About Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI Bootcamp Initiative

The Mark Cuban Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private non-profit led by entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban. The AI Bootcamps Program at MCF seeks to inspire young people with emerging technology so that they can create more equitable futures for themselves and their communities. Over 3 consecutive Saturdays underserved 9th -12th grade students learn what AI is and isn't, where they already interact with AI in their own lives, the ethical implications of AI systems, and much more. Learn more about the no-cost AI Bootcamp program at markcubanai.org .

About Skillsoft and Codecademy

Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL) delivers transformative learning experiences that propel organizations and people to grow together. The Company partners with enterprise organizations and serves a global community of learners to prepare today’s employees for tomorrow’s economy. Codecademy®, from Skillsoft, provides an engaging, flexible, and interactive way to learn in-demand technology skills, empowering individuals and companies to thrive in a tech-driven world. Codecademy’s extensive course offerings on artificial intelligence, prompt engineering, data science, cybersecurity, web development, and computer science are trusted by more than 60 million learners in more than 100 countries.

