Hike Smart and Responsibly and Get Your Hike Safe Card

CONTACT:

Col. Kevin Jordan: (603) 271-3128

Lt. Bob Mancini: (603) 271-3127

August 27, 2024

Concord, NH – As the Labor Day holiday and late summer sunshine inspires you to get outside to hike, bike, kayak, or climb, be sure that you also have your voluntary Hike Safe card for 2024. Card sales help ensure that New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers, trained in wilderness rescue, are prepared to come to your aid if the unexpected happens.

2024 Hike Safe cards cost $25 for an individual, or $35 for a family, and are good for the calendar year ending December 31, 2024. Cards can be purchased online at www.wildnh.com/safe and at New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, in Concord.

Because of unpredictable weather and rugged terrain, the Hike Safe card has become popular among outdoor enthusiasts, and revenues raised through their sale go to the Department’s Search and Rescue Fund. During 2023, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department sold 14,282 cards, which generated $364,775 for the fund. In 2023, Fish and Game conducted 183 search-and-rescue missions, of which only 18 of the 121 hikers assisted had purchased their Hike Safe card. The card also exempts holders from certain liability for repaying search and rescue costs.

Purchasing a hunting or fishing license also provides you with the same protection as a Hike Safe card. In addition to Hike Safe card revenues, Fish and Game’s Search and Rescue Fund is supported by a $1 fee collected for each boat, snowmobile, and OHRV registered in New Hampshire.

“Whatever outdoor activity you enjoy—hiking, biking, paddling, cross country skiing, walking the nature trails in your town—the Hike Safe card is your back-up plan for the great outdoors,” said Fish and Game Law Enforcement Chief Colonel Kevin Jordan. “Buying a card is a great way to help support Fish and Game’s search and rescue activities, but all purchasers must take personal responsibility as they head out by acknowledging their physical limitations, being aware of fluctuating weather conditions, and knowing when it’s time to turn back.”

Colonel Jordan strongly recommends that hikers never rely on cell service in the backcountry, and that outdoor enthusiasts carry with them the top 10 essentials to be prepared for changeable weather conditions and unanticipated emergencies:

Map

Compass

Warm Clothing: Sweater or Pile Jacket Long Pants (wool or synthetic) Hat (wool)

Extra Food and Water

Flashlight or Headlamp

Matches/Firestarters

First Aid Kit/Repair Kit

Whistle

Rain/Wind Jacket and Pants

Pocket Knife

It’s your responsibility to hike safe. Be sure to follow the hiker responsibility code by being knowledgeable about where you are going and what the local weather and terrain conditions are there, leaving your plans with someone, staying together, turning back in inclement weather or if you are running out of daylight, and planning for emergencies. Visit www.hikesafe.com for more information.