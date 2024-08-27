SEVEN SKLAR KIRSH ATTORNEYS NAMED TO 2025 BEST LAWYERS LIST

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- California-based law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that Best Lawyers in America has recognized Partners Scott R. Ehrlich, Owen Gross, Robbin Itkin, Andrew Kirsh and Jeffrey Sklar in its 31st edition of The Best Lawyers in America, and Partner Jennifer Cohen and Associate Lindsay Pollock in the fifth edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watchin America. The rigorous selection process of Best Lawyers awards “ensures that the 79,116 honorees in The Best Lawyers in America and the 26,916 recognized in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America are leaders in their fields” and "are respected by their colleagues, showcasing them as the most distinguished members of the legal community.”“As an industry-driven professional recognition, it is the opinion of lawyers themselves that determines our awards,” states the periodical. “We received record-breaking voter participation in this year's editions. With more engagement from the market, the barrier for recognition is higher and more competitive than ever before. This reflects not only the profession's commitment to celebrating professional excellence, but also the increasing importance of every voice in shaping the standards of legal distinction."2025 Best Lawyers designations are as follows:• Jennifer Cohen – Corporate Law• Scott R. Ehrlich – Corporate Law• Owen P. Gross – Real Estate Law• Robbin L. Itkin – Bankruptcy, Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency, Reorganization Law and Bankruptcy Litigation• Lindsay Pollock – Real Estate Law• Andrew T. Kirsh – Real Estate Law• Jeffrey A. Sklar – Corporate Law

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.