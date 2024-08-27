High-speed internet service available on Digby Island

CANADA, August 27 - People on Digby Island now have reliable high-speed internet access, unlocking better, faster access to digital services and opportunities.

“High-speed internet service is a game-changer for people living and working along the North Coast,” said George Chow, Minister of Citizens’ Services. “The completion of this project allows Digby Island residents the same level of digital services as urban centres. Travellers and businesses at Prince Rupert airport will also benefit greatly in the future. This project is a milestone in our commitment to connect every rural, remote and Indigenous community in B.C. by 2027.”

Approximately 48 households in Dodge Cove and Crippen on Digby Island have access to new connectivity infrastructure, enabling access to high-speed broadband internet services built and operated by CityWest. The project leverages transport capacity provided by the Connected Coast network, now available at the location.

Adjacent to the city of Prince Rupert and located within the North Coast Regional District, people living on Digby Island can connect with the digital world and access new employment and training opportunities without leaving their island home. As a result of this project, businesses at the Prince Rupert airport (YPR) will soon have access to faster, more reliable high-speed internet services.

The Government of British Columbia has invested as much as $251,541 through the Connecting British Columbia program, administered by the Northern Development Initiative Trust. Internet-service provider CityWest contributed approximately $814,791.

Since 2017, the Province has invested $584 million to expand connectivity in British Columbia. As of January 2024, an estimated 77% of all rural homes and 80% of homes in First Nation communities have high-speed internet service. The Province’s investment is supportive of StrongerBC: Good Lives in Strong Communities, the Province’s new vision outlining investments to help build a brighter future for rural communities and the people who call them home. Increasing connectivity also supports Clean and Competitive: A Blueprint for B.C.’s Industrial Future.

Quotes:

Stefan Woloszyn, chief executive officer, CityWest –

“As a provider whose humble beginnings are based out of Prince Rupert, we are proud to make such a substantial connectivity investment for the benefit of residents of Prince Rupert on Digby Island. We will continue this path of investment and reinvestment into our communities, and for our customers for decades to come.”

Joel McKay, CEO, Northern Development Initiative Trust –

“Whether you are living and working on the north coast, or you are just visiting, the experience will now be even more enjoyable with the addition of high-speed internet. Northern Development is proud to work with the Province of B.C. to ensure that fast, reliable internet access is available to all British Columbians.”

Ocean Rutherford, director, North Coast Regional District Electoral Area A –

“I am thrilled to see our community connected with faster and more reliable internet services. This improvement empowers our residents, strengthens our local economy and helps us stay connected to our island and mainland neighbours alike.”

Learn More:

To learn more about connectivity in B.C., visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/connectivity-in-bc

To learn more about Connecting British Columbia program, visit: https://www.northerndevelopment.bc.ca/funding-programs/partner-programs/connecting-british-columbia/

To learn more about Connecting Communities BC, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/connectivity-in-bc/20530/20601

To learn more about StrongerBC: Good lives in Strong Communities, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/Good-Lives-Strong-Communities-2023.pdf

To learn more about StrongerBC Economic Plan, visit: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/economic-plan/