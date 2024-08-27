Clark Construction, Superior Court of Riverside County, and California Chief Justice Celebrate the Dedication of New Menifee Justice Center

On August 23, representatives from Clark Construction Group joined California Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero, the Judicial Council of California staff, judges and staff of the Riverside County Superior Court, and state and county officials at a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Menifee Justice Center in Riverside County, California. The judicial facility officially opened for business on July 8, 2024.

