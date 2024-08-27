Non-Alcoholic Drinks Market to Hit $2.9 Trillion by 2035, Driven by Health Trends and Innovation

Non-alcoholic Drinks Market Infographic

Market projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9%, fueled by rising health-consciousness and demand for functional beverages.

The surge in health awareness and the shift toward sustainable, functional drinks will redefine the beverage industry.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Non-alcoholic Drinks Market," The non-alcoholic drinks market size was valued at $1.3 trillion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $2.9 trillion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2024 to 2035.

📍𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1814

The global non-alcoholic drinks market is experiencing robust growth due to increasing consumer preference for healthier lifestyles and alternatives to alcoholic beverages. This market comprises a wide variety of beverages such as carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, fruit juices, tea, coffee, energy drinks, and plant-based beverages. As consumers become more health-conscious, demand for beverages with functional ingredients, reduced sugar content, and organic certification has surged.

✅ 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

Rise in urbanization, increased disposable income in developing countries, and surge in prevalence of diseases due to unhealthy lifestyle have boosted the growth of the global non-alcoholic drinks market. However, stringent government regulations associated with sugary drinks, preservatives, and additives hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in awareness of health and wellness among millennials and consumers would open new opportunities in the future.

By product type, the soft drinks segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global non-alcoholic drinks market, due to its wide market penetration, rise in socialization among the consumers, and innovations in the category. However, the juice segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period, due to rise in demand for nutritional diet and drinks among consumers.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰

The global non-alcoholic drinks market was valued at approximately $923.4 billion in 2023 and is expected to witness significant growth over the next decade, with a CAGR of around 5.3% between 2024 and 2032. North America and Europe are the leading regions in terms of market share, driven by well-established consumer bases and high disposable incomes. However, emerging economies in the Asia-Pacific region are expected to register the highest growth, propelled by rising urbanization, increasing health awareness, and growing middle-class populations.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬

One of the primary drivers of the non-alcoholic drinks market is the growing awareness about the negative health impacts of alcohol and sugary beverages. Consumers are actively seeking beverages that support hydration, offer nutritional benefits, and have low-calorie content. Additionally, the rise in veganism and plant-based diets has led to a surge in demand for plant-based beverages such as almond milk, oat milk, and coconut water. Furthermore, innovations in packaging and the increasing popularity of on-the-go drinks are enhancing convenience for consumers, further fueling market growth.

𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

The non-alcoholic drinks market is witnessing several notable trends. Functional beverages, which include drinks enriched with vitamins, minerals, probiotics, and other health-enhancing ingredients, are becoming a key segment. The growing interest in mental wellness and physical health has also increased demand for drinks that offer specific benefits such as energy boosts, relaxation, or improved digestion. In addition, clean-label trends are gaining momentum, with consumers preferring transparency in ingredients and production processes.

📍𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/non-alcoholic-drinks-market/purchase-options

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬

Despite the growth prospects, the non-alcoholic drinks market faces challenges. The industry is highly competitive, with major players like Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, and Nestlé dominating the market. Smaller brands struggle to differentiate themselves and gain market share in a crowded space. Additionally, regulatory scrutiny over health claims and the use of artificial additives in beverages could hinder market expansion. Moreover, rising raw material costs, particularly for organic and plant-based ingredients, could impact profitability.

✅ 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎

By distribution channel, the online retails segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, due to rise in production penetration and increase in mobile users. However, the supermarket/hypermarkets segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global non-alcoholic drinks market, owing to advent of modern trades, bulk buying tendency, and rise in consumer interest over one-stop shopping places.

✅ 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜, 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞

By region, the global non-alcoholic drinks market across Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the market. Moreover, the region is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand from millennials from developing countries including Thailand, India, and Indonesia.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

In North America, the demand for premium non-alcoholic beverages such as cold-brew coffee, kombucha, and flavored sparkling water is on the rise. The region's market is driven by a strong focus on health and wellness trends. In Europe, sustainability concerns are influencing consumer behavior, with a growing preference for beverages in eco-friendly packaging. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is witnessing significant growth due to increasing disposable incomes and a shift in dietary patterns towards healthier options. Countries like China, India, and Japan are leading the charge in this region.

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐁𝐞𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐨𝐫

Consumers are becoming increasingly conscious of the ingredients in their beverages, and as a result, there has been a shift towards products that are perceived to be healthier and more natural. Younger consumers, particularly millennials and Gen Z, are driving demand for beverages that align with their values of sustainability, health, and wellness. Additionally, the rise of social media has amplified the popularity of certain non-alcoholic drink trends, with influencers playing a key role in promoting products.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞

The non-alcoholic drinks market is highly fragmented, with both global giants and local players competing for market share. Major companies like PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, Red Bull, and Danone are investing heavily in new product development, partnerships, and marketing strategies to stay ahead of the competition. At the same time, smaller companies and startups are gaining traction by offering niche products that cater to specific health needs or sustainability goals. The market is expected to see further consolidation as larger companies acquire smaller, innovative brands to expand their portfolios.

📍𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1814

𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤

The non-alcoholic drinks market is poised for continued growth, with opportunities for innovation and expansion across different segments. As consumer preferences evolve, companies will need to adapt by offering healthier, more sustainable, and functional beverages. The rise of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer models is expected to play a significant role in shaping the future of the market, enabling companies to reach new audiences and personalize their offerings.

In conclusion, the global non-alcoholic drinks market is on a strong growth trajectory, driven by changing consumer preferences, health trends, and innovation. While challenges remain, the opportunities for companies to differentiate themselves and meet the growing demand for healthier alternatives are immense.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

• A.G. Barr

• Dr. Pepper Snapple Group

• DydoDrinco

• Attitude Drinks, Co.

• Livewire Energy

• Calcol, Inc.

• Danone

• Nestlé S.A.

• PepsiCo, Inc.

• Coca-Cola Company

📝 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view of providing business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We have professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high-quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every piece of data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies in domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

📞𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (toll-free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/food-and-beverages

Follow Us on Blog: https://www.dailyreportsworld.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.