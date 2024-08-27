Defence opens registration for trade visitors and media accreditation for Africa Aerospace and Defence 2024

The 12th edition of Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) will take place from 18 to 22 September 2024 at Air Force Base Waterkloof in Centurion, Gauteng. AAD is the largest aerospace and defence exhibition and air show on the African continent, holding a flagship status in South Africa's, and indeed the continent's, defence industry calendar.

The trade show has continued to grow with each edition and will once again bring together some of the world’s major industry players to showcase the latest technological innovations in aviation, aerospace, and defence industries. It will also provide a platform for engaging in dialogue and discourse on international defence, aerospace, and related best practices.

The AAD exhibition organising team is thrilled to announce that registration is now open for trade visitors to the AAD 2024 expo. As the largest trade and air show in Africa, this year’s event is set to attract over 30,000 trade visitors who will have the opportunity to engage with more than 300 exhibitors from the aerospace and defence sectors. The trade exhibition will span three days (18 to 20 September 2024), providing ample opportunity for industry professionals to engage, network, and explore the latest advancements in aerospace and defence technology and services.

Trade visitor

Register now as a trade visitor by clicking on the link below; https://aad2024.expowiz.com/ExWeb5/Register/Contacts/TradeVisitor

A note to Exhibitors: July marks the final month where standard rates for exhibitor bookings will apply. Place your products and solutions in front of aerospace and defence leaders from across the globe. Visit https://www.aadexpo.co.za/portal and book your space before rates increase on 1 August 2024.

Public days

Following the trade exhibition, the highly anticipated air show will be open to the public on 21 to 22 September 2024. With an anticipated attendance of 60,000 spectators, this year’s air show promises thrilling aerobatics and displays by a diverse array of aircraft. Air show tickets will be available for purchase online at Ticket Pro soon.

Media accreditation

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the trade exhibition and air show. For media accreditations, click on the link below. https://aad2024.expowiz.com/ExWeb5/Register/Contacts/Media

ABOUT AAD

AAD is organised under the guidance and custodianship of a partnership between Armscor SOC Ltd, the Commercial Aviation Association of Southern Africa (CAASA), and the South African Aerospace, Maritime and Defence Industries Association (AMD), with the support of the Department of Defence (DOD). Institutional support is provided by several government departments, including State Security, Trade & Industry (DTIC), and International Relations & Cooperation (DIRCO), as well as the South African Police Service and the Tshwane Metro Police.

Don’t miss out on Africa’s premier aerospace and defence expo!

For media queries contact:

Takalani Chipane

Marketing and Communications Manager

Email: marketingcomms@aadexpo.co.za

Cell: +2784 840 3215

