Gauteng e-Government invests in Cyber Security for the province

With the budget provided for the financial year 2024/25, the department of e-Government will execute robust cybersecurity initiatives to increase cyber security for the Gauteng Provincial Government. This is done to emphasize citizen data protection as well as government systems of the province.

One of the key functions of the Gauteng Department of e-Government is to build and manage cybersecurity for the Gauteng Provincial Government. The department's total budget allocation is R1.7 billion. Among the department's other initiatives, a portion of the money will be allocated to guarantee that the province government's cyber security is well-equipped to withstand cyber-attacks.

Over the years, the department has successfully developed the Provincial Cybersecurity strategy and the Gauteng Security Operations Centre. These have played a critical role in safeguarding the provincial government against cybercrime.

Massive volumes of sensitive data are collected, managed, and stored by the Gauteng Provincial Government. As a result, the stakes in cybersecurity are considerable, from resident records and financial transactions to infrastructure control systems. Therefore, to avoid security breaches with far-reaching effects, e-Government must prioritize the protection of sensitive data.

According to Bonginkosi Dhlamini, MEC for e-Government, the provincial government is aware of cyberattacks formed against governments. These cyberattacks can cripple the systems of government by compromising citizen privacy and disrupting government functions.

“As a department housing critical state resources, we must remain vigilant. The recent cyberattack on strategic national departments underscores the vulnerability of government institutions. Hence, we must cover all angles to secure our infrastructure” MEC Dhlamini said.

The department's proactive actions are intended to ensure that the province government's networks, data, and systems are safe and robust to cyber threat circumstances.

