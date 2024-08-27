Unify Medical Announces New Leadership and Strategic Board Additions to Enhance Growth in Surgical Imaging

New Leadership to Drive Expansion of Cutting-Edge 3D Magnified Surgical Visualization Technology.

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unify Medical, a leading innovator in wearable surgical visualization technology for surgeons, is excited to announce significant leadership changes designed to drive the company’s next phase of growth and innovation. The Board of Directors is pleased to introduce Douglas R. Carroll as the new President and Chief Executive Officer, and Art Bailey as Chief Operating Officer.

New CEO to Lead Unify Medical into the Future

Douglas R. Carroll, a seasoned veteran in the Medtech industry, brings a proven track record of driving growth, innovation, and shareholder value. With decades of experience and numerous successful exits, Mr. Carroll is well-equipped to steer Unify Medical toward expanding its impact in the surgical imaging market.

“We are thrilled to welcome Doug Carroll as our new CEO,” said Yang Liu, Unify’s founder and member of the Board of Directors. “Doug’s extensive background and success in the MedTech start-up industry make him the ideal leader to propel Unify towards an exciting future in digital surgical imaging and visualization technology. We firmly believe that Doug’s leadership will elevate Unify to new levels of success, benefiting our customers and stakeholders alike.”

Strengthening Operational Leadership

Further strengthening its leadership team, Unify Medical has appointed Art Bailey as Chief Operating Officer. Dr. Bailey has been instrumental in leading Unify’s product development efforts over the past 18 months and previously served as VP of Engineering and Manufacturing at Novadaq. His expertise in product development, manufacturing, and operations management will be key to achieving Unify’s ambitious goals.

Dr. Bailey expressed his excitement for the future, noting, "The leadership changes at Unify open up incredible opportunities to deliver on our product vision. Our patented technology is poised to revolutionize 3D magnified surgical visualization, and I am thrilled to be part of this journey."

Looking Ahead: Strategic Goals and Capital Raising

With a focus on accelerating Unify’s progress and achieving its ambitious goals, the new leadership team is setting its sights on raising $10 million in capital over the next 12 months. This funding will be crucial in supporting the company’s continued growth and expansion.

Accepting this new challenge with enthusiasm, Doug Carroll expressed his commitment to Unify’s future, stating, "It is an honor to take on the responsibility entrusted to me by the Unify Board. Reuniting with Art Bailey, a professional with whom I have had a highly collaborative and successful history, is incredibly motivating as we work together to shape the next chapter in the evolution of advanced surgical imaging."

About Unify Medical

Unify Medical is a privately funded medical technology company dedicated to developing advanced imaging technology for surgeons. Amplio™, the company's flagship product, is an innovative wearable digital microscope that displays dynamically magnified 3-dimensional images in high-definition, giving surgeons an unprecedented view of the operative field. This technology enhances surgical precision, improves patient outcomes, and reduces healthcare costs.

