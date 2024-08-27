FirstLink Suicide Assessment Training Opportunities

FirstLink is offering Suicide Risk Assessment Webinars once a month for the next nine months. These trainings are sponsored by the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services. Participants will learn to effectively use the Columbia-Suicide Severity Rating Scale (C-SSRS) screening tool. Through this tool,

participants will learn to assess suicide risk and what appropriate next steps to take in a suicide crisis.

Participants will be given an overview of suicide statistics in our area as well as risk and protective factors. Participants will then be taught to how to effectively use the C-SSRS screening tool and options for addressing rick through collaborative safety planning.

This is a virtual training. Upon registration, participants will receive an email with instructions to join the live webinar.

FirstLink will host the following suicide risk assessment webinars:

Sept 6 - 1:00-2:00pm

Oct 16 - 2:00-3:00pm

Nov 15 - 9:00-10:00am

Dec 13 - 1:00-2:00pm

Jan 21 - 9:00-10:00am

Feb 24 - 9:00-10:00am

March 19 - 11:00-12:00pm

April 25 - 10:00-11:00am

May 12 - 9:00-10:00am

Be sure to sign up for these trainings here!