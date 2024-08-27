National Thoroughbred League Launches Merch Store on Sticker Mule Ahead of $2M Nashville Cup

Sticker Mule’s Stores to deliver merchandise on-demand for growing NTL fan base

AMSTERDAM, N.Y., Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sticker Mule and the National Thoroughbred League (NTL) announced today the official launch of a Sticker Mule Store, which will allow the innovative, team-based horse racing league to sell merchandise directly from Sticker Mule’s website.



With its Sticker Mule Store , NTL can build its brand and grow revenue while Sticker Mule manages order fulfillment and customer service for all the products, including stickers, t-shirts, buttons, magnets and dozens of other items. The store will include merchandise for the NTL entity and each of the 10 individual teams with items printed upon order, eliminating the need for inventory.

Anthony Constantino, CEO of Sticker Mule commented, “We are building Stores to be the most lucrative way to sell merchandise online. More than 8,000 creators have come on board during the beta. We’re very excited that NTL is now opening their official merch store with us.”

The partnership is beginning with a major sponsorship of the NTL’s “Million-Dollar Weekend” season kickoff in Nashville, August 30 to September 1. The five-race Nashville Cup, at the Kentucky Downs racetrack just north of the city, will feature horses representing the 10 NTL teams competing for some of the biggest purses in the United States in 2024, including a $1 million finale — and the $500,000 Sticker Mule Handicap. The three-day event, hosted by Country Music Hall of Fame inductee and Nashville Dreams team owner Tanya Tucker, will celebrate horses, food and music.

The Sticker Mule sponsorship and the new NTL Sticker Mule store will be promoted throughout the weekend.

“As a relatively new sports league, Sticker Mule is empowering us to create NTL-themed merchandise while keeping operational and storage costs low,” said NTL Co-Founder Bob Daugherty. “This enables us to be flexible and channel our budget into delivering an unprecedented experience to our growing fan base. We look forward to the endless possibilities of products our league and its teams can design.”

Creators and brands looking for more information on creating their own Store or exploring the variety of customizable products, should visit StickerMule.com/stores .

About Sticker Mule

Sticker Mule is the best way to buy and sell custom merchandise, including stickers, t-shirts, magnets, buttons, labels, packaging, keychains, temporary tattoos, and an award-winning hot sauce. Founded in 2010, today we’re powered by 1,200+ people in 30+ countries, with factories in New York, South Carolina and Italy.

About National Thoroughbred League

The National Thoroughbred League (NTL) is a first-of-its-kind racing league reimagining America’s oldest spectator sport by creating a team-based professional sports league, by consistently and safely running exceptional horses allowing fans the chance to root for the same stars month after month and year after year. The NTL is also a lifestyle, creating weekends of food, fashion and fun akin to the Kentucky Derby or Formula I.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c4377b27-98f5-4a49-8a7b-68e8252222ca

For media queries, please contact: James Colistra, Director of Public Relations, Sticker Mule Email: james@stickermule.com

The NTL Sticker Mule Store Fans of the the National Thoroughbred League can now order items branded with the NTL logo as well as its six current teams and the four expansion franchises, which were announced Aug. 26.

