Commerce boosts child care with more than $7 million for 64 early learning centers

Grants will upgrade or renovate early learning facilities in 16 counties

OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Commerce today announced more than $7 million in grants to 64 early learning providers across the state. The grants provide financial assistance for licensed child care providers to make minor renovations that improve health and safety, such as updated playground equipment, sanitation spaces, fencing, HVAC upgrades and light fixtures.

”These grants sustain critical facilities that give parents choices to meet their family’s needs and ensure more access and availability to high-quality child care,” said Commerce Director Mike Fong. “We know that child care is a barrier to employment for families, and we can advance economic opportunity for Washington’s families by ensuring children have a place to thrive.”

View the full 2024 ELF minor renovations awards summary (Box PDF).

The Harvard Park Learning Center North project in Spokane received 2021-23 ELF minor renovations funding. The renovations for improved health and safety include an open floor plan, updated flooring, and updated sinks and counter tops.

The Commerce Early Learning Facilities Program received 179 applications requesting more than $21 million. With requests more than triple available funds, Commerce, in collaboration with the Department of Children, Youth and Families, evaluated key project criteria such as the number of child care slots serving low-income families, the project location relative to other early learning facilities, and projects in rural or low-income areas, among other factors.

“Investing in licensed child care providers means increased access to high-quality early learning programs for families across the state,” said DCYF Secretary Ross Hunter. “I am pleased the Department of Children, Youth, and Families and Department of Commerce continue to support and sustain access to child care, which supports school readiness, allows families to secure stable employment, bolsters local economies, and makes communities stronger.”

The Early Learning Facilities Program, administered by Commerce, has awarded more than $180 million to create more than 12,500 child care slots statewide. ELF launched in 2017 to create more early learning classrooms and ensure all children are prepared to enter kindergarten. The ELF grant program funds new construction, renovation and acquisition projects that increase or retain early learning capacity at in-home and child care center facilities with a focus on child care deserts and children from low-income households. There is no additional minor renovations funding available at this time, and can only be made available again if the Legislature appropriates it.

To learn more about this program and subscribe to a mailing list for updates and future funding opportunities, please visit Commerce’s ELF webpage.