Questex’s Caribbean & Mexico Meeting & Incentive Travel Exchange Brought the MICE Industry Together in Anguilla’s Enchanted Island Paradise

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caribbean & Mexico Meeting and Incentive Travel Exchange (CMITE), organized by Questex, presented its annual event for the first time in the Lesser Antilles, on the beautiful island of Anguilla. Held in partnership with the Anguilla Tourist Board at the stunning Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club, CMITE brought together North American meeting planners and incentive buyers from corporate direct, third party, and incentive houses with Caribbean and Mexico-based travel suppliers for two and a half days of unparalleled networking that included up to 20 one-to-one private appointments, receptions, discovery, and culture.



“Hosting CMITE at the Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club was a game-changer for this event and they proved to be an excellent partner for CMITE,” said Jill Birkett, VP, Questex Travel. “Their team, combined with the Anguilla Tourist Board, presented Anguilla as a premier destination for the MICE community and we could not be happier.”

The event kicked off with a surprise visit from Anguilla’s Premier, the Honorable Ellis L. Webster, as well as a welcome address from the Minister of Tourism & Infrastructure, the Honorable Haydn Hughes, and the Director of Tourism, Stacey Liburd, Anguilla Tourist Board, before attendees headed into a full day of one-to-one appointments in private rooms.

Each evening, guests were treated to incredible receptions, two of which were presented by the host hotel, the Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club, which featured a warm welcome from owner Richard Schultze at the Opening Night Reception, and a major wow-factor night-sky drone show, which was sponsored by Sunlinc, at the Closing Reception. The second night reception was hosted at the sophisticated Malliouhana Anguilla, inclusive of many exotic libations, fares and music.

All guests also enjoyed a day at Da’Vida Beach Club for lunch, sun, and fun, sponsored by the Anguilla Tourist Board.

“Super impressed,” said Patrick Halpin, vice president global sales, HPN Global. “This was my first time attending CMITE and I found it to be a great use of my time. The suppliers were exactly who I wanted and needed to meet with, and I made some great connections. The CMITE team did a great job throughout the program, and I would recommend attending another one of their events in the future.”

“CMITE surpassed my expectations,” said Carlin Richardson, destination & event specialist, Blue Sea Anguilla. “The open conversations with buyers were quite inciteful. Networking with other attendees was refreshing and for Anguilla to be chosen as the country to host this year’s CMITE was truly amazing.”

Guests enjoyed the unique experience CMITE brings and are anxious to rebook for next year, which will take place in August 2025 at the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, Nassau, Bahamas. Those interested in becoming a supplier should click here. Those interested in applying to be a fully hosted buyer can contact Andrea Hutchinson, Industry Relations Director, Questex at ahutchinson@questex.com.

CMITE sponsors included the Anguilla Tourist Board, Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club, Malliouhana Anguilla, Blue Sea Anguilla, Sunlinc, SITE and MPI.

To learn more about CMITE visit www.cmiteevent.com. Stay connected on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

About Questex



Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality, and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact:

Carrie Harper

Marketing Manager

charper@questex.com



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.