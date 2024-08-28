Words of Veterans Joins NVBDC’s Military and Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force

Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Kathryn Poynton, Director, NVBDC MVO Task Force Alex Sebby, Founder, Words of Veterans

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) proudly announces the addition of Words of Veterans to its Military and Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force. This collaboration aims to enhance the support and opportunities available to veterans, particularly in the realm of preserving and sharing their stories.Founded by Alex Sebby, Words of Veterans was inspired by a deeply personal mission. Sebby’s brother, Andrew Maxwell Sebby, an Air Force Academy graduate, is 100% disabled from a traumatic brain injury. “The reality of having a family member severely injured during their military service inspired me to create the Words of Veterans website,” Sebby explained. “His declining health caused me to reflect and start the process of having his story documented at the Library of Congress.”Words of Veterans offers an innovative, free online writing platform that enhances accessibility to the Veterans History Project at the Library of Congress. By providing a structured set of questions, veterans can easily document their stories, ensuring their experiences are preserved for future generations. “Always give graciously what you cannot refuse safely,” Sebby emphasized, quoting his motivation behind founding the organization.In addition to the online writing platform, Words of Veterans provides professional blog post creation and publishing services. Veterans will be able to obtain a hardcover book of their stories for a small fee, adding another layer to the preservation of their legacies.Retired Lieutenant Colonel Kathy Poynton, MVO Task Force Director and NVBDC Board Member, expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership: “Words of Veterans brings a unique and invaluable service to our coalition. Their dedication to preserving the stories of our veterans through modern technology is truly commendable. We are excited to support and amplify their mission.”As a member of the NVBDC MVO Task Force, Words of Veterans will participate in regular meetings, contribute to policy discussions, and collaborate on initiatives aimed at improving the landscape for veterans. This partnership will also provide Words of Veterans with additional resources and opportunities, further empowering them to support veterans.For more information on Words of Veterans, please visit wordsofveterans.com.About the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)NVBDC is the leading veteran-owned business certification organization developed by veterans for veterans. It was formed to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for veteran-owned businesses of all sizes and in all industries. NVBDC ensures the existence of valid documentation for veterans’ status, ownership, and operational control, giving customers and clients peace of mind that they are working with a valid veteran-owned business. Additional information can be found at www.nvbdc.org About the NVBDC’s Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force NVBDC’s MVO Task Force enables NVBDC to collaborate resources with task force partners to increase awareness and join together to establish a respected position in the industry supporting Veteran Business success. Additional information can be found at www.nvbdctaskforce.org

