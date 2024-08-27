PHILIPPINES, August 27 - Press Release

August 25, 2024 Bong Go calls for vigilance and proactive health measures in light of potential health threats such as monkeypox In a radio interview on Saturday, August 24, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, emphasized the importance of following the Department of Health's (DOH) guidelines to prevent the potential spread of emerging health threats such as monkeypox (mpox) in the country. Drawing from the country's experience with the COVID-19 pandemic, Go highlighted the need for vigilance and preparedness to avoid a similar public health crisis. "Unang-una sumunod tayo sa paalala ng DOH. Kung kailangang i-quarantine yung suspected na, (i-quarantine na). (Kung) alam mo may symptoms kayong nararamdaman, sumunod tayo parati at maiwasan po ang pagkalat nito," Go stated. He stressed that early and strict compliance with health protocols is crucial to avoiding the widespread transmission seen in other countries. Senator Go also cited the DOH which claims it is prepared to handle the situation, based on recent discussions during a Senate hearing of the Committee on Health which he presided on. "Trabaho po ng Department of Health na paghandaan po itong sakit, posibleng pagkalat ng Monkeypox sa ating bansa...Huwag naman sana umabot sa outbreak," Go shared. Go shared an anecdote from 2019 when he resisted proposed budget cuts for the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) which became crucial in the country's fight against COVID-19. "During the 2019 budget deliberation, yung RITM, yun ang pinopropose nilang bawasan... Hindi po ako pumayag. Noong Nobyembre sabi ko importante po ang Department of Health, importante ang RITM. Alam nyo kutob ko lang po yon. Napakalakas po ng aking kutob (at) hindi po ako pumayag," Go recalled. Go added that this decision proved vital when the COVID-19 pandemic struck in early 2020, as the RITM became a key institution in the country's response to the crisis. "Ibig sabihin diyan, lessons learned (ay) basta health, importante. Tutukan natin, bigyan natin ng pondo ang para sa kalusugan," the senator stressed. Regarding the emerging mpox threat, Go advised against complacency, urging the public to take the situation seriously as prevention is always better than cure. "Itong sa monkeypox naman, maaaring hindi pa gano'n (nakakaalarma), pero ingat pa rin tayo. Ayaw nating mangyari yung nangyari no'ng panahon ng 2020 na nabigla tayo. Bumagsak talaga ang ating healthcare system. The more ngayon na ready tayo, dahil nag-invest tayo sa ating healthcare system," Go stressed. In a related development, the DOH confirmed that the mpox case recently detected in the country is a mild variant of the virus, specifically the MPXV clade II, which is not similar to the variant causing fatalities in Africa. Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, in a statement on August 21, reassured the public, saying, "We found the milder MPXV clade II in the 10th mpox case in the Philippines. Let us continue to be alert but not alarmed." The first case of mpox for this year and the 10th for the country is a 33-year-old male from Metro Manila. The DOH already signified intent from the World Health Organization to get access to smallpox vaccines to help protect against the mpox virus. Based on scientific findings, smallpox vaccines can provide cross-protection against mpox. Go concluded by urging the public to follow the advice of health authorities. "Kung ano ang sinabi ng DOH, anong sinabi ng mga city o provincial health officers natin, ang mga medical workers natin mas alam nila ang dapat gawin, sumunod tayo sa kanila. Kung kailangan natin sanitation, kailangang umiwas, distansya, at kailangan isolation, sumunod tayo," Go emphasized, underscoring the critical role of public cooperation in managing potential health threats.

