August 27, 2024 Tolentino highlights importance of ASEAN coordination in arrest of Guo, Ong Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino cited the importance of close coordination among the immigration authorities of Southeast Asian countries that led to the arrest of Shiela Leal Guo and Cassandra Li Ong in Indonesia, and in the facilitation of their return to the Philippines to face congressional inquiries on illegal POGO operations and related issues. At the joint Senate committee hearing on Tuesday (August 27), Tolentino asked Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco whether the agency's coordination with its counterparts in Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia proved crucial in tracking down Guo and Ong. "When we received that information [that the three Guos and Ong traveled to Batam, Indonesia last August 18], I officially wrote a letter to my counterparts in Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia," Tansingco replied. Tansingco also explained that it was only 'coincidental' that immigration officials from the region met recently at an ASEAN Immigration Convention. Tolentino then asked if proper coordination had also been made by the BI in light of reports that the group of dismissed mayor Alice Guo was really headed to the Golden Triangle. "Kung totoo yung sinasabi... na lagi ko naririnig sa balita, na ang pupuntahan talaga ay yung Golden Triangle, would it still be possible to facilitate the return of [Guo]?" he asked. "I'm now referring to Thailand, where we have an extradition treaty. I'm now referring to Laos, wala tayong extradition treaty. I'm now referring to Myanmar, without an extradition treaty. Kaya mo pa rin gawin yun?" continued the senator. Tansingco replied in the affirmative, and noted that the agency had also written Hong Kong authorities on the basis of the information that Wesley Guo flew to Hong Kong via Singapore. Tolentino: koordinasyon sa pagitan ng ASEAN countries, krusyal sa pagkakadakip kina Guo, Ong Mahalaga ang naging papel ng koordinasyon sa pagitan ng ASEAN countries sa pagtunton at pagkakadakip kina Shiela Leal Guo at Cassandra Li Ong sa Indonesia, at sa kanilang agarang pagkaka-deport pabalik sa bansa. Ito ang binigyang-diin ni Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino sa pagdinig ng Senado tungkol sa pagpuslit mula sa Pilipinas ng grupo nina dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo, at mga isyung kaugnay ng iligal na POGO. Sa pagtatanong ni Tolentino, ibinahagi ni Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco na agad niyang inalerto ang kanyang counterparts sa Singapore, Malaysia, at Indonesia matapos matanggap ang impormasyon na nasa Batam, Indonesia ang magkakapatid na Guo at si Ong. Inusisa rin ng senador kung nagsagawa na rin ng koordinasyon ang BI sa Thailand, Laos, at Myanmar sa gitna ng mga ulat na patungo talaga sa Golden Triangle ang grupo ni Guo. "Kung totoo yung sinasabi... na lagi ko naririnig sa balita, na ang pupuntahan talaga ay yung Golden Triangle, posible pa rin bang matunton si [Guo]?" tanong ni Tolentino. "Ang tinutukoy ko rito ay ang Thailand, kung saan mayroon tayong extradition treaty, at sa Laos at Myanmar, kung saan wala tayong extradition treaty. Kaya pa rin ba nating gawin yun?" dagdag pa nya. Positibo ang naging tugon ni Tansingco, sabay pagsabi nalumiham na rin ang BI sa Hong Kong dulot ng impormasyon na si Wesley Go ay maaaring nagtungo sa Hong Kong via Singapore.

