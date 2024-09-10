Gardco Launches Powerful New Viscosity Calculator and Psychrometric Calculator Apps

Gardco Viscosity Calculator App quickly & accurately calculates kinematic viscosity or drain time Gardco Psychrometric Calculator App calculates the inter-relationship of air temperature and moisture content with dew point and wet bulb temperature

These mobile applications feature user-friendly interfaces, real-time data access, and time-saving functions, making it easier than ever to perform complex calculations on the go” — James Fusco, Product Manager, Paul N. Gardner Company - GARDCO

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paul N. Gardner Company, USA (Gardco) – worldwide distributors, producers, and designers of quality physical and inspection instruments for the paint, coatings, and related industries – announces the powerful New Viscosity Calculator and Psychrometric Calculator Apps to enhance efficiency and precision.Gardco is excited to announce the release of these two new innovative tools designed to simplify calculations and enhance precision for professionals across various industries: the Gardco Viscosity Calculator App and the Gardco Psychrometric Calculator App . James Fusco, Product Manager for the Paul Gardner Company states “These mobile applications feature user-friendly interfaces, real-time data access, and time-saving functions, making it easier than ever to perform complex calculations on the go”. Ideal for professionals in manufacturing, HVAC, material science, and more, both apps ensure accuracy and efficiency while minimizing time and reducing errors.Gardco Viscosity Calculator App (Formerly the Insta Visc App)Designed specifically for those who need to quickly and accurately calculate kinematic viscosity or drain time, the Gardco Viscosity Calculator App eliminates the guesswork in determining fluid behavior under various conditions. Whether users are working with paints, coatings, or other viscous materials, this app makes it easy to input variables such as drain time or viscosity along with the choice of cup and the app automatically populates the remaining variable. The app’s intuitive interface simplifies complex calculations eliminating the need for manual tables or spreadsheets. The Viscosity Calculator App is particularly useful in quality control environments, research labs, and production settings where precision is critical. Whether you are evaluating batch consistency or fine-tuning product formulations, this tool delivers with the most accurate data right to your fingertips.• Easy to use desktop and mobile versions available• Fast and Efficient, saves time and money• Data for 50+ viscosity cups to choose fromGardco Psychrometric Calculator AppThe Gardco Psychrometric Calculator App makes it easy to calculate the inter-relationship of air temperature and moisture content with dew point and wet bulb temperature, as measured by a psychrometric thermometer. In the paint and coatings industry, understanding psychrometric conditions is crucial, as humidity and dew point directly impact paint application quality. Simply fill in the dry bulb field and either the wet bulb or dew point field, and the app will instantly calculate the remaining value. Its simple interface ensures that even complex calculations are accessible to all users, making it an essential tool for fieldwork and quick decision-making, reducing the margin for error.• Simple and easy-to-use• Fast and accurate calculations• Desktop and Mobile versions availableWhere to Get the AppsThe mobile version for both Calculator apps are available for download now on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Search for "Gardco Viscosity Calculator" or "Gardco Psychrometric Calculator" to start improving your workflow and streamline essential calculations today.More about Paul N. Gardner Company (Gardco) can be found at www.gardco.com The Paul N. Gardner Company, Inc. (GARDCO) has its origin with the alliance of pioneer paint chemist Dr. Henry Alfred Gardner, Sr., Director of the Institute of Paint and Varnish Research in Washington, D.C. and his son Paul Norris Gardner in 1935 and the subsequent incorporation of the Henry A. Gardner Laboratory in Bethesda, Maryland. After his father retired Paul was named President and later Board Chairman until 1964, when he decided to retire. Maintaining contact with the industry, Paul formed the Paul N. Gardner Company, Inc., for the distribution and import and export of scientific instruments and laboratory equipment. A short time later he relocated the business to Pompano Beach, Florida. After his passing in 1995, Paul N. Gardner, Jr. assumed the Presidency of GARDCO, and his sister, Sandra Gardner Bride, later joined the company as the Vice President.On July 1, 2019 the Paul N. Gardner Company became a part of the Altana family, as we were acquired by the Byk-Gardner / Altana Group.Many of the GARDCO employees have been with the company for 20-30 years, and share the same principals of Appreciation, Openness, Empowerment, and Trust that are a major part of Altana’s vision. We are excited to be a part of such a successful global corporation that shares the same core values and industry standards that has made the Gardner name synonymous with quality for physical testing equipment.We are confident that our combined strengths will provide new and innovative solutions to improve quality testing worldwide.# # #

