Strainsforpains (OTC: EBYH) Formally Announces Alliance with the 1-Million Strong Killing Cancers, Fight Club (1MSFC) and the Inaugural Live 1MSFC #1 MMA Fight for 4th Quarter 2024 in Florida! Appoints Former WWE, TV Executive VP, Mr. Steven A. Smith…

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strainsforpains, Inc., fka/ E-Buy Home Inc., (OTC: EBYH) an emerging cannabinoid-based retail and wholesale drug commercialization specialist is very pleased to announce its alliance with the 1-Million Strong Killing Cancers, Fight Club (1MSFC) and the Inaugural Live 1MSFC #1 MMA Fight for 4th Quarter 2024 in Florida! Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) TV Executive VP, Mr. Steven A. Smith Jr., takes the helm as ‘COO’ of the 1-Million Strong Killing Cancers, Fight Club (1MSFC).



*** Our LIVE website is coming soon! For “The Inaugural, Live 1MSFC #1 MMA Fight Club event in Florida ticket inquiries, fighter/team inquiries, individual/group workout/training sessions, to get on the mailing list, any shareholder questions, and anything else please visit:

https://1millionstrongfightclub.com/

You can ask questions/comments LIVE by clicking the CHAT Box in the bottom right corner.

1MSFC, COO, Mr. Steven A. Smith Jr., stated, “I am extremely excited to step into the leadership role of 1MSFC, given the cause and my background, we have endless opportunities to drive awareness to the ‘1- Million Strong Killing Cancers’ movement, Strainsforpains (OTC: EBYH), Cannabis Science, and the other companies involved with the various 1MSFC fundraisers and initiatives.

Starting with the 1-Million Strong Killing Cancers, Fight Club (1MSFC) and the Inaugural Live 1MSFC #1 MMA Fight for the 4th Quarter 2024 in Florida. We will promote and enhance the 1MSFC plans to produce a quarterly live televised MMA Series. We will be starting with a live broadcast MMA fighting series, beginning in South Florida and then stretching across the Country to the top 10 populated cities, but plan to branch out into several diverse events that are engaging to the broader public. Our events will be very diverse, including MMA combat sports, live streaming concerts, television specials, dinner award galas, fashion shows and more. All designed to drive global awareness and funding for the Cannabis Science 1-Million Strong Killing Cancers initiative, low-cost cancer killing drugs.”

Mr. Smith continued, “As a former executive of the WWE and being part of the stratospheric rise of a public company, gave me firsthand experience in a high-growth television and corporate environment. We have some great opportunities, along with some great relationships built over the years; both will be very impactful in our MMA Fight Series efforts for Killing Cancers.”

The rising growth rates in the MMA entertainment sector clearly indicate that the growth trends should continue. The merger of WWE and the UFC under the TKO banner absolutely demonstrates this trend. Both companies are almost equal in terms of revenues. UFC and WWE together, as a combined unit has access to over 1 billion households through broadcast distribution worldwide and hold over 350 live events per year. WWE reported over $1.3 billion in revenues, and the UFC reported over $1.3 billion as well in fiscal 2023. TKO's financial performance has shown continuous growth.

“The strategy for 1MSFC is to fully integrate the ‘1-Million Strong, Killing Cancers’ moniker into the current influencer culture, across all verticals over time. I’m quite certain we can garner some great momentum, given the state of cancer drug pricing and the fact at virtually every human being has been affected by someone who has had or is currently battling cancer in their family, friends, or associates, no doubt based on six degrees of separation. With 1 Million people fully engaged, we can do virtually anything at an activist level, and have a genuinely meaningful impact on Cancer rates. I believe Cannabis Science and EBYH commercializing its Harvard Award winning low-cost cancer killing drugs can be a big part of that, by bringing these much-needed low-cost cancer killing drugs to market as soon as possible,” concludes Mr. Smith.

Strainsforpains, Inc., President & CEO., Mr. Simon Shainberg stated, “We are very excited to announce the 1- Million Strong Killing Cancers MMA fight series and even more excited to announce that the proceeds will all go to provide further cancer research funding and commercialization of our Cancer Drug partnership with Cannabis Science. Cannabis Science success has already been validated by Harvard for its Award Winning ‘Cancer Killing Success’, we intend to commercialize these low-cost cancer killing drugs as part of the 1-Million Strong Killing Cancers ‘Make that Change’ campaign. EBYH and Cannabis Science both will promote and enhance the 1MSFC plans to produce quarterly live televised MMA events, purely designed to bring awareness for all types of cancers and act as a fundraising arm for the Cannabis Science FDA cancer killing drug release programs within the EBYH/CSi-EDP partnership.”

Cannabis Science, Inc., President & CEO, Mr. Raymond C. Dabney stated, “I couldn’t be more pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Steve A. Smith Jr., as Chief Operating Officer of our newly formed 1-Million Strong Fight Club ‘1MSFC’. Steve’s 25 years of executive VP level management & operating experience in the combat sports businesses, including such high-profile public companies such as the WWE and others, provide a level of inherent success in the live sports space. His extensive experience being involved in the television, movie, & entertainment industry overall will easily allow for activation of other live events. This will help maximize awareness of our ‘1 Million Strong Killing Cancers, Fight Club’ and all our Cancer Killing events along with the much-anticipated Television Variety Show with Celebrities Raising $20 Million to Keep Killing Cancers.”

Cannabis Science HARVARD Award Winning Cancer Killing Drug Development. The Top CSi-Cancer Killing Drug Valuation targets are ready for Clinical Trials, Pharmacokinetics, and FDA IND# application:

Stage 4 Lung Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Stage 4 Breast Cancer, Basil Cell Carcinoma (Skin Cancer), Brain Cancer, Kaposi’s Sarcoma.

Oncology drugs remain the fastest growing category in pharma, and forecasters say the top 15 will be hauling in almost $90 billion by 2022.



REUTERS Reports New U.S. Cancer Drug prices rise 53% in five years from 2017 – 2022.





The National Cancer Institute In 2020 alone, 1,806,590 new cancer cases and that 606,520 new deaths from cancer.





Annual cancer cases will increase 49% from 1,534,500 in 2015 to 2,286,300 in 2050.



CSi-Harvard Award Success Killing Cancers, Peer Reviewed Research Reports: https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fonc.2017.00208/full https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fonc.2018.00114/full

About Strainsforpains, Inc., (OTC: EBYH) fka/ E-Buy Home Inc.

Strainsforpains is progressing towards completing its Audit to become fully-reporting, change its symbol, creating the revenues and asset base for a NASDAQ Uplisting. “Our company is very involved, and has been for a long time, in the health and wellness space,” said Simon Shainberg, CEO of Strainsforpains, Inc.

Strainsforpains, Inc. is an innovative healthcare data technology Company located in New York, N.Y. The Company’s objectives are to provide doctors, nurses, dispensaries, and patients access to an APP that will allow for an advanced determination of comparison of strains or brands of cannabis combinations with major illnesses, in a user-friendly manner. Furthermore, the proprietary app incorporating advanced artificial intelligence, collaborating with pain management departments at hospitals and health care professionals. The app integrates artificial intelligence to expand the selection of cannabis varietals, positioning itself as a leading educational tool for pain management operations at hospitals and with doctors specializing in pain relief.

Mr. Shainberg is a member of the prestigious International Cannabinoid Research Society, https://icrs.co/ .

Safe Harbor Statement:

Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Legal Disclaimer:

