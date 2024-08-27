Neometals Ltd to Present at the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference August 29th

Neometals invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neometals Ltd (OTCQX: NMTAY), based in Perth, Australia focused on developing and commercializing sustainable processing solutions, today announced that Chris Reed, Managing Director and CEO, will present live at the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com on August 29th.



DATE: August 29th

TIME: 11.30AM ET (USA)

LINK: https://bit.ly/3AiLX3w

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Lithium-ion Battery Recycling

Construction and commissioning of battery recycling pilot plant for Mercedes-Benz in Germany. Mercedes plant represents industrial validation which precedes larger plant ‘product readiness’ and global rollout.

Lithium Chemicals



Final Stage of Pilot Trial for Neometals’ patented process, ELi™, underway in Canada.

Corporate

Neometals shares commenced trading on the OTCQX market in the U.S.

About Neometals

Neometals facilitates sustainable critical material supply chains and reduces the environmental burden of traditional mining in the global transition to a circular economy.

The Company is commercialising a portfolio of sustainable processing solutions that recycle and recover critical materials from high-value waste streams.



Neometals’ core focus is its patented, Lithium-ion Battery (“LiB”) Recycling technology (50% NMT), being commercialised in a 50:50 incorporated JV (Primobius GmbH) with 150-year-old German plant builder, SMS group GmbH. Primobius is supplying Mercedes-Benz a 2,500tpa recycling plant and operates its own LiB Disposal Service in Germany. Primobius’ first 21,000tpa commercial plant will be offered to Stelco under an existing technology licence for North America.

Neometals is also developing two advanced battery materials technologies for commercialisation under low-risk, low-capex technology licensing business models:

Lithium Chemicals (70% NMT) – Patented ELi™ electrolysis process, co-owned 30% by Mineral Resources Ltd, to produce battery quality lithium hydroxide from brine and/or hard-rock feedstocks at lowest quartile operating costs. Pilot scale test work and Engineering Cost Study update planned for completion in Dec 2024; and





For more information, visit: www.neometals.com.au.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

