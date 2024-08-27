TAIWAN, August 27 - President Lai meets Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Chairman Ohashi Mitsuo

On the morning of August 27, President Lai Ching-te met with Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Chairman Ohashi Mitsuo. In remarks, President Lai thanked Chairman Ohashi for his longstanding efforts toward enhancing Taiwan-Japan ties and the government of Japan for publicly voicing support on multiple occasions for Taiwan’s international participation. Emphasizing that Taiwan and Japan are staunch partners, the president expressed hope that we can work together to enter into another new era of friendly relations, and with other democratic partners, jointly support the democratic umbrella to advance democracy, peace, and prosperity around the world.

A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows:

I would like to first warmly welcome Chairman Ohashi back to Taiwan. Following the presidential election earlier this year, Chairman Ohashi made a visit and congratulated me and Vice President Bi-khim Hsiao on behalf of the government of Japan. I am delighted to see him once again and exchange ideas today.

I would also like to express my gratitude to Chairman Ohashi for his longstanding contributions toward enhancing Taiwan-Japan ties. Since assuming his post in 2011, Taiwan and Japan have signed multiple bilateral agreements and MOUs in many fields under the frameworks of the Taiwan-Japan Relations Association and the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association. The growth of the Taiwan-Japan friendship has been clear for all to see.

A total of 31 members of the Diet attended the inauguration ceremony on May 20 this year, which was the most in history. From then until now, we have also had over 40 Diet members pay visits, demonstrating the continuously deepening friendship between Taiwan and Japan.

We very much appreciate our friends in Japan for supporting Taiwan. During his visit, Chairman Ohashi also attended the sixth Taiwan-Japan Maritime Affairs Cooperation Dialogue. Developing our strengths as a maritime nation is an important aspect of Taiwan’s development. I am confident that Taiwan and Japan will continue to maintain dialogue and communication in maritime affairs, and establish cooperative ties in even more areas.

I would also like to thank the government of Japan for publicly voicing support on multiple occasions for Taiwan’s international participation. Taiwan will continue seeking admission to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership and other regional economic cooperation mechanisms. We will also work to promote the signing of a bilateral economic and trade agreement with the government of Japan, and we look forward to the government’s continued support.

Taiwan and Japan are indeed staunch partners. Chairman Ohashi has said that if the Taiwan-Japan relationship could be emulated around the world, there would be no more war. I very much agree with this statement, and hope that Taiwan, Japan, and other democratic partners will work together to jointly support the democratic umbrella to advance democracy, peace, and prosperity around the world.

This month, now former Representative to Japan Frank Hsieh’s (謝長廷) eight-year post came to a successful close. I thank Chairman Ohashi and our friends in Japan from all sectors for supporting former Representative Hsieh’s efforts. Newly appointed Representative Lee Yi-yang (李逸洋) will soon take up his post, and I hope that with the continued support of Chairman Ohashi, we will work together to enter into another new era of friendly relations.

Chairman Ohashi then delivered remarks, saying that President Lai is one of his friends in Taiwan he has known the longest. Having long maintained friendly and frequent interaction with the president before his inauguration, Chairman Ohashi said that he is very happy to be able to work with the president at this crucial time to promote Taiwan-Japan ties.

Remarking that Taiwan and Japan have close relations and are on the whole like-minded, Chairman Ohashi said that our bilateral relations may very well be the best in the entire world, and that in fact they may serve as a model to other countries. He said that he often thinks about what Japan can do for Taiwan and what Taiwan can do for Japan. And it is that mutual concern, he said, that makes us so close.

Chairman Ohashi pointed out that Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, who previously served for six years as Japan’s minister for foreign affairs, has garnered the trust of the Japanese Diet and of leaders all around the world. Noting that Prime Minister Kishida has already announced that he will not seek another term as prime minister, the chairman said he remains confident that Taiwan-Japan relations will not waver, adding that he will do his utmost to develop them even further.

Chairman Ohashi stated that a central part of any leader’s work is to avoid the outbreak of war. Prime Minister Kishida took up the responsibility of maintaining peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region, he said, and their next prime minister will hold to that same policy and continue down the same path, maintaining the stable development of relations between Taiwan and Japan.

Also in attendance at the meeting was Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Taipei Office Chief Representative Katayama Kazuyuki.