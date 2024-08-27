AnorTech Completes 2024 Field Program at Gronne Bjerg Anorthosite Project in Greenland

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANORTECH INC. (“AnorTech” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture Exchange “ANOR”; OTC “HUDRF”) is pleased to announce that it has completed its 2024 field activities at the 100% owned Gronne Bjerg anorthosite project which is located on open tide water near Nuuk, the capital of Greenland and adjacent to excellent hydroelectric potential (see NR2023-02).



The 2024 program included the collection of baseline environmental data as part of the project’s environmental impact assessment and the extraction of a 20 tonne bulk sample for ongoing R&D work on the Company’s innovative and sustainable technologies based on anorthosite (calcium aluminum silicate).

The environmental baseline program was carried out by WSP (Denmark) and included marine and terrestrial sampling and an overview of the ecological conditions in the area supplemented by the collection of data on wildlife and birds in the area. The data collected will be incorporated into the environmental impact assessment (EIA). Two years of baseline environmental data are required in order to complete the EIA. With a completed EIA and project parameters defined, the Company can then submit an application for an exploitation license, which it expects will be ready by 2026.

A 20 tonne sample of anorthosite was taken at the base of the Gronne Bjerg project. The rock sample was crushed in Nuuk before being bagged for transport to Canada. The bulk sample material will primarily be used to advance the Company’s efforts in commercializing its waste free, sustainable alumina process, with pilot scale testing expected to commence in early 2025. The objective is to carry out the pilot plant work in collaboration with an aluminum industry partner. Some of the material will also be utilized by the Danish Technological Institute to support ongoing testwork on the production of a CO2 free refractory cement product and thermal energy storage system applications.

Jim Cambon, President, commented: We continue to advance the development of sustainable anorthosite technologies from our Gronne Bjerg project. The extraction of this bulk sample is an important step in our goal to commercialize a smelter grade alumina product from our anorthosite. Initiating the baseline environmental work also gets the Company a step closer to being able to submit an application for an exploitation license at Gronne Bjerg. Our R&D programs on a sustainable waste free alumina and CO2 free refractory cement are progressing very well with updates expected in the coming months.

AnorTech has over 10 years’ experience in creating sustainable products from anorthosite which have the potential to revolutionize several global markets. Our plan is to utilize results from our 2024 R&D programs to attract global partners in key industries to further advance the applications to commercialization as quickly as possible.

Smelter grade alumina made from anorthosite is a revolutionary zero waste product that minimizes the environmental impact traditionally associated with alumina production from bauxite. Bauxite produces almost four tonnes of caustic tailings waste product for every tonne of aluminum produced making our technology very attractive to aluminum producers. The Company is aiming to provide the aluminum industry with a cost competitive alumina feed product that is not only high-quality but also zero waste with the added benefit of saleable by-products of calcium silicate and amorphous silica.

The CO2 free cement made from anorthosite eliminates the requirement for clinker, which releases over 800kg of CO2 for every tonne of cement produced. Testwork to date has successfully demonstrated that a white refractory (heat resistant) cement can be produced which we believe would be a premium cement product.

The Company has a 5% carried interest in the advanced Sarfartoq rare earth element project in Western Greenland which was sold to Neo Performance Materials in 2022 (see NR2022-02). A significant field program, including drilling, was undertaken on the Sarfartoq project in 2023 and further field work was undertaken in 2024 to advance the critical mineral project.

AnorTech is well funded with approximately $3 million cash on hand.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Jim Cambon”

President and Director

For further information:

Ph: 778-373-2164

www.anortechinc.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.