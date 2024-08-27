Dp World Sets New Ambitious Carbon Reduction Target, Secures SBTi Validation

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) marks vote of confidence in DP World’s new and ambitious target to deliver 42% Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions reduction by 2030.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World, a global leader in logistics and supply chain solutions, has secured validation from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for its ambitious commitment to reduce its carbon footprint.

The global trade and logistics firm commits to reduce scope 1 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions 42% by 2030 from a 2022 base year*. DP World also commits to reduce scope 2 GHG emissions 62.2%, and reduce absolute scope 3 GHG emissions 28% within the same timeframe.

The SBTi is a world leading authority in advancing private sector progress to reduce GHG emissions, helping prevent the impacts of climate change. Its validation underscores the strength of DP World’s 'Our World, Our Future' sustainability strategy, recognising its progress-to-date and ambitious plans, which focus on slashing its own emissions and empowering its customers to meet their own Scope 3 reduction targets.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO, DP World said: "DP World is committed to leading the supply chain industry towards a more sustainable and efficient future, and ultimately achieving net zero emissions by 2050. The SBTi’s validation confirms the strength and ambition of our plans as we remain committed to playing a pivotal role in uniting our industry for a better tomorrow."

DP World has made notable progress on its sustainability strategy in recent years, announcing a 13% reduction in emissions since the 2022 base year. Its new 42% reduction target and increased commitments on Scope 3 reductions build on the success to date.

Piotr Konopka, Group Vice President at DP World, Global Decarbonisation & Energy, said: “We are delighted to have achieved SBTi validation and we will continue to drive progress in a range of areas, including equipment electrification, renewable energy, efficiency, and low carbon fuels. Furthermore, we look forward to driving increased collaboration through industry-wide initiatives such as green trade corridors and portside electrification as seen with our Zero Emissions Port Alliance.”

DP World’s ambitious decarbonisation plans and achievements include, but are not limited to, the following:

The Zero Emission Port Alliance (ZEPA), an industry-wide strategic coalition led by DP World in partnership with APM Terminals to accelerate progress towards zero emissions for container handling equipment (CHE) in ports.

Entered a strategic partnership with Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping (the Center) in 2022, whereby DP World committed to long-term strategic collaboration and contribution to the development of zero carbon technologies and solutions for the maritime industry.

DP World’s membership of the World Economic Forum and the US Government-led First Movers Coalition, which aims to address the decarbonisation challenges of seven hard-to-abate sectors, including shipping.

DP World’s work to advance fuel efficiency and alternative fuel adoption, as well as the introduction of new, more efficient vessels across its network, including an agreement for methanol-capable container feeder vessels in Europe by 2026, and the introduction of hybrid-electric Ro-Pax ferries in the UK.

DP World has won a series of sustainability awards for its work, including the EKOenergy ecological label for the installation of the first photovoltaic plant in the deep-water port of Posorja, and two 2024 SEAL Awards for the use of waste for energy and its BOXBAY offer.

As of 2023, 60% of DP World’s electricity consumption comes from renewable sources, with an aim to increase this to 70% by 2030 and 100% by 2040.

Sarah Mourino, Senior Director of Sustainability, DP World Americas, said: "The SBTi validation is a monumental step in DP World's journey to lead our industry to a low carbon future. It highlights our deep commitment to environmental stewardship and sets a benchmark for our ongoing efforts to significantly reduce our carbon footprint across the Americas. Our 'Our World, Our Future' strategy is not just about meeting global targets, it's about leading by example. From Canada to Chile, we are investing in renewable energy solutions, alternatively fueled equipment, and operational efficiency improvements. DP World's commitment to SBTi fuels our resolve to drive sustainable change throughout our operations and empower our partners and customers to change what's possible."

To find out more about DP World’s 'Our World, Our Future' sustainability strategy please visit www.dpworld.com/sustainability

* The target boundary includes land-related emissions and removals from bioenergy feedstocks.

DP World Americas Media Contact:

Melina Vissat, Head of Communications

M: (+1) 704-605-6159

E: melina.vissat@dpworld.com

About DP World

Trade is the lifeblood of the global economy, creating opportunities and improving the quality of life for people around the world. DP World exists to make the world’s trade flow better, changing what’s possible for the customers and communities we serve globally.

With a dedicated, diverse and professional team of more than 113,000 employees from 160 nationalities, spanning 78 countries on six continents, DP World is pushing trade further and faster towards a seamless supply chain that’s fit for the future.

We’re rapidly transforming and integrating our businesses -- Ports and Terminals, Marine Services, Logistics and Technology – and uniting our global infrastructure with local expertise to create stronger, more efficient end-to-end supply chain solutions that can change the way the world trades.

What's more, we're reshaping the future by investing in innovation. From intelligent delivery systems to automated warehouse stacking, we’re at the cutting edge of disruptive technology, pushing the sector towards better ways to trade, minimising disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW

TO CHANGE WHAT'S POSSIBLE FOR EVERYONE.

