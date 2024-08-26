NHS 111 offering crisis mental health support for the first time

Millions of patients experiencing a mental health crisis can now benefit from support through 111, the NHS has announced today.

The change means the NHS in England is one of the first countries in the world to offer access to a 24/7 full package of mental health crisis support through one single phone line.

People of all ages, including children, who are in crisis or concerned family and loved ones can now call 111, select the mental health option and speak to a trained mental health professional.

NHS staff can guide callers with next steps such organising face-to-face community support or facilitating access to alternatives services, such as crisis cafés or safe havens which provide a place for people to stay as an alternative to A&E or a hospital admission.

Previously, local health systems had their own separate phone lines, which were fast-tracked during the pandemic and took around 200,000 calls per month.

For people who need support at A&E, if there is a risk to life, every emergency department in England now also has a liaison psychiatric team available to offer specialist care.

NHS Talking Therapy Services are also available for people who need help with other mental conditions such as anxiety, depression, obsessive compulsive disorder and PTSD and anyone can refer themselves online via NHS.uk or by contacting their GP.

The NHS continues to advise people to call 999 if there is a serious risk to life.

NHS National Director for Mental Health, Claire Murdoch, said: “We know that record numbers of people are suffering with their mental health, and we want to ensure that when people are in crisis, they have easy, straightforward access to the support they need.

“While the NHS made significant progress during the pandemic with local services creating their own crisis phone lines, we want to go a step further by giving people everywhere in England one single point of access via NHS 111.

“And in doing so, I am extremely proud that we will become one of the first countries in the world to offer a free universal package of support to people through one easy to access phone line.

“The new integrated service can give people of all ages specialist mental health support and ensure they can be offered face-to-face support in a safe and therapeutic environment.

“So, if you or someone you know needs urgent mental health support, please call 111, and select the mental health option.”

Minister of State for Care, Stephen Kinnock, said: “As part of our plans to help fix the broken health system we want to ensure we give mental health the same attention and focus as physical health.

“For the first time, there is one number you can call whether you are feeling physically unwell or worried about your mental health to access the support you might need.

“Separately, we are prioritising mental health by recruiting an additional 8,500 mental health workers to reduce delays and provide faster treatment alongside reforming the Mental Health Act.”

Rethink Mental Illness Chief Executive, Mark Winstanley, said: “A mental health crisis is traumatic and disorientating, and getting help as quickly as possible is vital. The last thing people need when they or a loved one is in crisis, is uncertainty about where to turn.

“Today, the NHS have made it easier to access urgent support via 111, building on provision already in place through crisis lines. We welcome this important step, and hope it will make it simpler for people to access the help they need.”

A full list of mental health support options is available via the NHS.uk website. The service is also suitable for deaf people, with tailored services available via the NHS 111 website.

Free listening services are also provided by charities such as The Samaritans or Shout Crisis text line.

The NHS has invested an extra £2.3 billion into expanding mental health services, and this latest innovation will help patients in crisis get directed to the support they need quickly.

The health service has met its ambition to expand community mental health treatment by 370,000 people per year for patients with severe mental illness.