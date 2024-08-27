Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid to Feature MDWerks’ Two Trees Beverage Subsidiary

Documentary Highlights Two Trees’ Patented, Sustainably Matured™ Technology

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla., Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MDWerks, Inc. (“MDWerks” or the “Company”) (OTC: MDWK), a forward-thinking company leading the charge in the world of sustainable technology, today announced that its award-winning Two Trees Beverage Company (“Two Trees”) subsidiary will be featured on Viewpoint, an educational television series hosted by renowned actor Dennis Quaid, in a segment that will first air nationally on public television stations during the week of September 30, 2024. The television program will highlight Two Trees’ patented, Sustainably Matured™ technology and how the company is setting a new standard for environmental sustainability in the fine spirits industry.

A preview of the documentary can be viewed here: Two Trees Viewpoint Project .

Steven Laker, CEO of MDWerks, commented, “Viewpoint identified Two Trees as a sustainability leader in the beverages industry and invited us to showcase how we are leveraging our proprietary energy wave technology to age award-winning spirits in an eco-friendly manner. We are grateful for this opportunity to participate in Viewpoint’s acclaimed short-form series, which will bring coast-to-coast exposure to Two Trees’ sustainability efforts and its premium quality, differentiated craft spirits under the Two Trees® and Tim Smith® brands.”

In late September, the Viewpoint segment featuring Two Trees will be released to hundreds of public television stations across all 50 states for multiple interstitial airings during a one-year calendar period. It is estimated that the short-form documentary could reach viewers in more than 60 million US households. A corresponding one-minute commercial for Two Trees also will air between September 9 and September 30, 2024, during peak and prime time hours on major networks such as CNN, CNN Headline News, MSNBC, CNBC, Fox News, Fox Business Networks, TLC, Travel and Discovery.

Sustainably Matured™ Method and The American White Oak

Under the Sustainably Matured™ method, Two Trees reduces the amount of time, wood, energy, and barrel housing space required compared to traditional aging processes, thereby reducing carbon footprint and promoting sustainability.

The Sustainably Matured™ method mirrors the traditional aging process to deliver premium-quality refined spirits with balanced, mature flavors, but accelerates the natural physical and chemical changes that take place, condensing aging from years to days and lowering wood consumption by approximately 90%.

Through more efficient wood consumption, Two Trees supports the sustainability of the American white oak tree, which is the primary source of material used to make whiskey barrels. A fully mature 80- to 100-year-old oak tree yields material for merely two to three 53-gallon whiskey barrels. In contrast, Two Trees can produce the equivalent of 25 or more barrels of product from the same tree, leveraging its patented aging technology and processes.

About MDWerks, Inc.

MDWerks, Inc. (“MDWerks”) (OTC: MDWK) is a forward-thinking company that is leading the charge in the world of sustainable technology. As a prominent provider of energy wave technologies, MDWerks is committed to developing innovative solutions that help businesses reduce their energy costs and drive business value. For more information, please visit https://mdwerksinc.com/ .

MDWerks’ wholly owned subsidiary, Two Trees Beverage Company, is headquartered deep in the Appalachian Mountain country, creating fine spirits, aged sustainably. Two Trees’ fine spirits brands, including Two Trees® and Tim Smith Spirits®, have received multiple industry awards, including recent recognition at the 2022 Sip Awards, the 2022 Fifty Best Awards, and the 2023 Best of Asheville. For more information, please visit https://twotreesdistilling.com/ .

MDWerks’ wholly owned subsidiary, RF Specialties, LLC (“RFS”) addresses companies’ most pressing challenges by implementing automated radio frequency technology systems in a sustainable way reducing energy costs and increasing speed to market when compared to traditional methods. For more information, please visit https://www.rfspecialtiesus.com/ .

About Viewpoint

Viewpoint is an educational television series hosted by Dennis Quaid, dedicated to exploring the most pressing issues and advancements across various industries. Through high-quality storytelling and expert interviews, the program aims to inform and inspire audiences by providing a deeper understanding of the topics that impact our world. For more information, please visit https://www.viewpointproject.com/ .

