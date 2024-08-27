Dairy Alternatives Market to Transcend USD 66.88 Billion by 2031 | SkyQuest

Westford, USA, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that Global Dairy Alternatives Market will attain a value of USD 66.88 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 12.5% over the forecast period (2024-2031). Dairy substitutes have gained a lot of traction in both established and developing markets. This is explained by the increase in the number of dairy allergy sufferers. Furthermore, the market for dairy substitutes has grown because of rising disposable income and health consciousness. The addition of new, healthful components by various market participants is another aspect that propels the industry's expansion.

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $25.99 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 $66.88 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Source, Application, Formulation, Distribution Channel and Nutrient Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the world Report Highlights Rising veganism and technological innovations are driving the market Key Market Opportunities Shifts towards veganism lifestyles by consumers Key Market Drivers Growing adverse reactions to processed dairy products

Milk Product Section to Hold Highest Market Share Owing to Enhance Nutritional Value and Appealing Dairy Alternatives

Due to their extensive acceptance and familiarity among consumers, milk products dominate the global dairy alternatives market. Increased rates of lactose intolerance, growing health consciousness, and the global trend towards veganism all contribute to this domination. Innovations in production technology, such as ultra-high temperature processing, also contribute to the market success of these alternatives by improving their nutritional content and attractiveness.

Broad Accessibility and Consumer Reach, Owing to High Focus on Retail Distribution Channel Dominance

Due to its availability and broad customer base, retail distribution channel tops in global dairy alternatives market. Such supremacy is attributed to the ease of in store shopping which is supplemented by good brand awareness emanating from strategic positioning as well as effective advertising campaigns. Moreover, the increasing number of health-conscious customers visiting supermarkets and specialty shops also strengthens this channel’s strength in terms of market share.

Rising Consumer Demand for Sweetened and Flavored Soy, Resulted in North America’s Market Dominance

Given that ice cream and yoghurt are just two of the most popular dairy substitutes, North America is one of the biggest marketplaces for these products. Flavoured milk products make up more than two thirds of the items supplied in North American schools. Growing consumer demand for flavoured and sweetened soy and almond milk is expected to have a major impact on the industry.

Growing Adverse Reactions to Processed Dairy Products Product Innovation and Wider Reach to Ensure Market Success Growing Trend Among Consumers to Favour Vegan Cuisine Options

Low Consumer Awareness and Substandard Market Penetration Leads to Lower Sales Issue of Allergies Among Soy Food Consumers Limited Availability of Raw Materials

What is the anticipated market size for dairy alternatives globally by 2031, and what is the anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the 2024–2031 projection period?

In the global market for dairy substitutes, which product category is anticipated to have the largest market share, and what factors support its dominance?

In the global dairy alternatives market, what is one of the main factors contributing to the retail distribution channel's dominance?

Analysis of key drivers (Global shift towards vegetarian, flexitarian diets, concerns about animal welfare, personal health motives and Veganism as a lifestyle choice), restraints (Issue of allergen cross-contamination, non-proactive measures throughout the industry and adverse immune responses), opportunities (Less stress on the food supply, less water needed for the dairy alternatives and nutritious & healthier food options), and challenges (Increasing rates of deforestation and scarcity of agricultural raw materials) influencing the growth of dairy alternatives market

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the dairy alternatives market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the dairy alternatives market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

