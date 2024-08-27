ProKidney to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProKidney Corp. (Nasdaq: PROK) (“ProKidney”), a leading late clinical-stage biotech company focused on the development of a first-in-class cell therapy candidate for chronic kidney disease (CKD), today announced that senior members of the management team will be participating in the Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference, being held in New York, NY on September 4-6, 2024.



Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference Date: Thursday, September 5, 2024 Time: 7:00 a.m. ET Format: Fireside Chat Webcast Link: https://cc.webcasts.com/morg007/090424a_js/?entity=120_8TXT47O

The live webcast will also be accessible through the “Events” section of the Investor Relations tab within ProKidney’s website at www.prokidney.com. Following the completion of the fireside chat, a replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

The ProKidney management team will also host one-on-one meetings during this event. Interested investors should contact their Morgan Stanley representative to schedule meetings.

About ProKidney Corp.

ProKidney, a pioneer in the treatment of chronic kidney disease through innovations in cellular therapy, was founded in 2015 after a decade of research. ProKidney’s lead product candidate, rilparencel (also known as REACT®), is a first-of-its-kind, patented, proprietary autologous cellular therapy being evaluated to potentially preserve kidney function in patients with diabetes and advanced CKD. Rilparencel has received Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation, as well as FDA and EMA guidance, supporting its ongoing Phase 3 clinical program.

Investor Contacts:

ProKidney

Ethan Holdaway

Ethan.Holdaway@prokidney.com

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Daniel Ferry

Daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.