Constipation Treatment Market to Reach $10.1 billion, Globally, by 2032 at 5.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The laxative segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

The chronic idiopathic constipation segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

The prescribed drugs segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032.

According to the report, the global constipation treatment market was valued for $5.9 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $10.1 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Constipation is a condition characterized by infrequent stool passage, often leading to dry, hard, and painful bowel movements. It arises when intestinal muscles fail to efficiently propel waste through the digestive system, resulting in compacted and hard-to-pass stool. Typical constipation symptoms include straining during defecation, feeling of incomplete evacuation, abdominal discomfort, bloating, and reduced bowel movement frequency. Several factors, including insufficient dietary fiber, inadequate fluid consumption, a sedentary way of life, specific medications, and underlying medical issues, can contribute to the onset of constipation.

Drivers:

Rise in prevalence of Chronic disease such as chronic pain and cancer

High presence of constipation drug manufacturers

Increase in number of geriatric populations

Opportunities:

Rise in adoption of number of strategies by market players of constipation treatment drugs

Restraints:

Alternative options available for constipation treatment

Increase in prevalence of chronic idiopathic constipation, rise in prevalence of opioid use disorder and opioid induced constipation is anticipated to boost the growth of market. In addition, large presence of market players who manufactures constipation treatment drugs and increase in awareness among the people regarding constipation treatment boost the growth of market.

Constipation is a medical condition characterized by infrequent bowel movements or difficulty in passing stools. It generally involves having fewer than three bowel movements in a week, as well as experiencing dry, hard, and often painful stools that are difficult to pass. Constipation can be caused by various factors, including a lack of dietary fiber, inadequate fluid intake, sedentary lifestyle, certain medications, hormonal changes, and medical conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or hypothyroidism. In more severe or persistent cases healthcare professionals recommend over-the-counter laxatives or prescribe medications to alleviate the symptoms and promote regular bowel movements.

Rise in the number of adoptions of key strategies such as product launch, product approval, and others by market players who manufactures drugs for constipation treatment drives the growth of the market. For instance, in June 2023, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc., a healthcare company, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved LINZESS (linaclotide) as a once-daily treatment for pediatric patients ages 6-17 years-old with functional constipation. LINZESS is the first and only FDA-approved prescription therapy for functional constipation in this patient population.

Based on product type, the laxative segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global constipation treatment market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the high presence of market players who manufactures laxatives for constipation treatment. However, the Mu-opioid receptor antagonist segment is projected to manifest significant growth with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the increase in prevalence of opioids use disorder and rise in prevalence of chronic pain.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Mu-Opioid Receptor Antagonists

Laxative

Chloride Channel-2 Activator

Guanylate Cyclase-C (GC-C) Agonist

By Disease Type:

Opioid-Induced Constipation

Chronic Idiopathic Constipation

Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation

By Prescription Type:

Prescribed Drugs

Over-the-Counter Drugs

By Distribution Channel:

Online Pharmacy

Drug Store and Retail Pharmacy

Others

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Europe)

LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa,, Saudi Arabia, Rest of LAMEA)

Competitive Landscape

The key players in the global constipation treatment market are:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

Abbvie Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Sanofi S.A.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Bayer Ag

Astrazeneca Plc

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Ardelyx Inc.

Recent developments:

In May 2023, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a GI-focused healthcare company, and VectivBio, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement for Ironwood to acquire VectivBio. This acquisition pioneered novel treatments for severe rare gastrointestinal diseases such as constipation.

