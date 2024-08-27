Wolfnights launches its franchise effort aimed at bringing the ideal bite® to markets across the USA.

Wolfnights -Innovative Gourmet Wraps Wolfnights - New York Wolfnights - LOVE

Wolfnights®, the iconic New York wrap concept is now franchising to bring its crave-worthy wraps and innovative flavor combinations to customers everywhere.

After years of perfecting our signature flavors and innovative wraps, I am excited to announce franchising as the next step for Wolfnights.” — Itai Afek

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wolfnights, the iconic New York gourmet wrap concept, and hotspot is now franchising to bring its crave-worthy wraps and innovative flavor combinations to demanding customers everywhere. In an industry saturated with traditional sandwich and sub concepts, Wolfnights rises above with a reimagined take on the sandwich.Founded in 2011 by Itai Afek, Wolfnights creates the ideal biteevery time, ensuring that each bite contains salty, sweet, sour, crunchy and chewy elements, and by using the highest quality ingredients to create consistent, one-of-a-kind flavor experiences for customers. Many of Wolfnights signature menu items feature a blend of Mediterranean and Thai flavors tailored to the American palate, from spicy pickled pineapple to homemade pickled portobello mushrooms. Their fresh dough is baked to perfection for each order on the IronWolf, a huge iron dome heated by a blazing fire, modeled after the traditional food preparation techniques used in the Mediterranean region.The concept currently operates four locations in New York and has been recognized by Yelp as the “Best Wrap in NYC” for 10 consecutive years.Wolfnights has engaged the services of franchise industry expert, Gary Occhiogrosso of Franchise Growth Solutions to bring the Wolfnights low cost and easy-to-operate franchise concept to the Tri-State area and select markets throughout the nation.Occhiogrosso states: "The proven business model and track record of success demonstrated by Wolfnights make it an excellent opportunity as a franchise model. It is not very often that a brand comes along like Wolfnights with all the elements under one roof to scale on a national level"“After years of perfecting our signature flavors and innovative wraps, I am excited to announce franchising as the next step for Wolfnights,” said Itai Afek, founder and CEO of Wolfnights. “Franchise Growth Solutions has the experience and expertise to support us throughout the franchising process, and I look forward to introducing customers around the world to the ideal bite that is Wolfnights wraps.”Together with Franchise Growth Solutions, Wolfnights is currently looking for entrepreneurial minded people to develop franchise territories in top markets across the USA.About WolfnightsFounded in 2011 by Itai Afek, Wolfnightsbegan with a single vision: to create the ideal bite. By offering a refreshing take on the traditional wrap sandwich, Wolfnights has become the ultimate destination for foodies in New York City and continues to perfect its menu of crave-worthy wraps by using the highest quality ingredients to achieve new, unique flavor experiences. Recognized as one of the “Best Sandwiches in America” in 2018 by Restaurant Hospitality and as the “Best Wrap in NYC” for ten consecutive years by Yelp, Wolfnights operates on values based in respect – for ingredients, customers, employees and franchisees.For more information please visit wolfnights.com or contact Gary Occhiogrosso at 917.991.2465 or via email at info@frangrow.com

Wolfnights - New York

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.