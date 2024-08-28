Fusion CX Announces Strategic Investment in RCC BPO, Belize

Fusion CX

ATLANTA, GA, US, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fusion CX, a leading provider of customer experience (CX) and business process management solutions, announced the completion of strategic investment into RCC BPO, a prominent outsourcing services provider based in Belize . This strategic investment will further expand Fusion CX's global footprint and enhance its ability to deliver exceptional CX services to its clients."Joining forces with a global customer experience solutions provider like Fusion CX will also allow us to enhance our service portfolio in international markets and enjoy organic growth with minimal or no change in our existing working environment. We will benefit from Fusion CX's strong presence in the APAC, EMEA, North American, and Latin American markets," said Nubia Ramirez, Co-Founder and CEO of RCC BPO."We are excited to welcome RCC BPO, Belize, to Fusion CX," said Kishore Saraogi, Co-Founder and Director of Fusion CX. "Their capabilities align perfectly with our strategic vision to provide our clients with a comprehensive suite of CX solutions on a global scale. RCC BPO's commitment to quality and their talented team will be a valuable asset to our organization."Pankaj Dhanuka, Co-founder, CEO, and Director of Fusion CX, commented on the strategic investment: "The integration of RCC BPO epitomizes our commitment to expanding our reach while delivering innovative and culturally aligned customer service solutions. With RCC BPO's expertise and regional insights, we are set to redefine the customer service landscape, driving unparalleled value for our clients."David Long, EVP of RCC BPO, also said, "We are leaping forward in our mission to provide outstanding BPO and CX services. Our clients will greatly benefit from this partnership's advanced technologies and resources, reinforcing our pledge to exceed client expectations in every interaction."Belize has a large population of native English and Spanish-proficient people, making it ideal for customer service and other communication-heavy roles. Belize offers a competitive price advantage compared to traditional nearshore/offshore destinations while still providing a skilled workforce. The country's proximity to the US and shared time zones create smoother working relationships with fewer cultural barriers. Adding Belize to Fusion CX's delivery locations will enable the company to offer better nearshore solutions to its global clientele.About Fusion CXFusion CX, a transformational CX and business process outsourcing solutions provider, offers omnichannel consumer engagements in over 25 languages to over 250 clients worldwide. With a diverse global workforce of 14,000+ professionals, Fusion CX drives clients through exceptional customer service. With a portfolio of process automation solutions and services, the company leverages AI & ML to deliver next-gen customer experiences. Explore more at https://www.fusioncx.com About RCC BPORCC BPO, Belize's premier business process outsourcing company, proudly announces over 19 years of industry leadership. With a robust workforce of over 2,000 workers fluent in English and Spanish, RCC BPO provides comprehensive omnichannel support—including voice, chat, email, and social media services. Our expertise spans customer service, sales, collections, dispatch, tech support, and back office support, catering to sectors such as E-commerce, Retail, Telecommunications, Banking, Field Services, Public Utilities, Logistics, and Healthcare, primarily in North America, including Canada.Strategically positioned across eight locations in Belize within the districts of Belize, Cayo, Orange Walk, and Dangriga, RCC BPO leverages a performance-driven culture and a deep focus on analytics to deliver cost-effective, strategic solutions that meet the specific needs of our clients. Our proximity to the United States and Canada facilitates easy travel and regular interaction between clients and our management teams, enhancing service continuity and engagement.RCC BPO is fully PCI-certified, underscoring our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality and excellence in service. For more information about RCC BPO and the services we offer, please visit our website at https://www.rccbpo.com

