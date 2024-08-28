Hands-Free Power Liftgate Market Targets US$ 2,355.9 million by 2030 | Aisin Corporation, Autoease Technology

Hands-Free Power Liftgate Market

By vehicle type, the passenger cars segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in demand for luxury vehicles, integration of connectivity and advanced features in vehicles, and need to offer improved customer convenience and comfort have boosted the growth of the global 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬-𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐋𝐢𝐟𝐭𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. However, high initial cost and degradation of sensing mechanisms over time hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rise in adoption of electric and autonomous vehicles and technological advancements are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4089

Technological advancements and increase in development of autonomous vehicles across the globe is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for expansion of the hands-free power liftgate market. However, factors such high initial cost and degradation of sensing mechanism over time hinders the growth of the hands-free power liftgate market.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

Aisin Corporation

Autoease Technology

Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG

Continental AG

Hi-Lex Corporation

Huf Hulsbeck & Furst GmbH & Co.

Johnson Holdings Limited

Magna International Inc.

Stabilus GmbH

Woodbine Manufacturing Co. Inc. (Tommy Gate)

By vehicle type, the passenger cars segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than 90% of the global hands-free power liftgate market. In addition, the segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period, owing to high demand for passenger vehicles and need for comfort and luxury to enhance driving experience. The report includes analysis of the commercial vehicles segment.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/c3c26a87f882e5d01e82f1ff27a4ec9b

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the hands-free power liftgate market due to the factors such as surge in living standards of middle-class population and increase in sale of luxury cars in the region. Growing penetration of electric vehicles in China is also expected to accelerate the market growth during the forecast period.

By sales channel, the aftermarket segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030, owing to focus on integrating advanced features into vehicles to enhance passenger experience and comfort. However, the OEM segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than 90% of the global hands-free power liftgate market size, due to rise in demand for hands-free power liftgate by consumers for increased comfort.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4089

On the basis of vehicle type, the hands-free power liftgates market share is segmented into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The passenger cars segment has been further divided into SUVs, sedans, and others. In 2020, the passenger cars segment dominated the market. Greater need for passenger comfort, integration of advanced safety & connectivity solutions, and improving living standards, especially in emerging economies, has strengthened the growth of this market.

By region, the market across North America is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period, due to rise in sale of luxury vehicles and integration of connectivity and advanced features in vehicles. However, the global hands-free power liftgate market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market, due to demand for premium cars & advanced features in vehicles, increased disposable income in countries such as India & China, and rise in development of autonomous vehicles in the region.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4089

𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Airless Tire Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/12/09/2348764/0/en/Airless-Tire-Market-to-Garner-77-5-Million-by-2030-Allied-Market-Research.html

In-Car Infotainment Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/08/03/2273859/0/en/In-Car-Infotainment-Market-to-Portray-37-53-Billion-by-2028-Allied-Market-Research.html

Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/11/16/2557531/0/en/Automotive-Adaptive-Front-Lighting-Market-to-Garner-4-2-Billion-by-2031-Allied-Market-Research.html

Automotive Operating System Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-operating-system-market-to-reach-20-4-billion-globally-by-2032-at-14-6-cagr-allied-market-research-301879738.html

Automotive Switches Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/04/28/2218763/0/en/Automotive-Switches-Market-Worth-43-26-Billion-by-2027-AMR.html

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.