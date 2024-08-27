Toughened Glass Market Size to Hit USD 94.6 Billion by 2034, at a 7.4% CAGR | Analysis by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

A growing awareness of safety and security will lead to a rise in the demand for toughened glass market.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research Inc. -, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to industry estimates, US$ 40.7 billion was the global value of the toughened glass industry (強化ガラス産業) in 2023. The market is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2024 to 2034, reaching US$ 94.6 billion .

Energy-efficient building materials, like toughened glass, are becoming increasingly popular as environmental awareness and green building standards rise. By allowing natural light to penetrate, toughened glass contributes to energy savings and can help you meet your sustainability goals by reducing the need for artificial lighting and heating.

Regulatory agencies and building codes in a number of countries require safety glass, including toughened glass, to be used in specific applications to improve safety standards. Adherence to these rules drives the need for toughened glass.

A growing concern about the environment may lead to changes in manufacturing practices and the use of recyclable materials in the glass industry. Investing in sustainable processes may help manufacturers of toughened glass meet consumer demands for greener products.

Toughened glass can be combined with smart glass technologies like electrochromic and thermochromic glass to enhance energy efficiency and dynamic performance for cars and buildings. Through this integration, market expansion could be boosted by the growing demand for smart features.

Key Findings of Market Report

The demand for toughened glass is likely to be driven by flat glass.

Colored glass is expected to influence demand for toughened glass.

The market for toughened glass is expected to experience a growth in demand in the Asia Pacific.

Toughened glass is expected to gain traction in the market due to the growing automotive industry.

Global Toughened Glass Market: Growth Drivers

With the growth of the automotive sector, toughened glass has become more important. Due to its durability and safety, toughened glass is commonly used in automobile windows, windshields, and sunroofs.

It is common to use toughened glass in energy-efficient windows and doors in order to enhance insulation and reduce energy consumption in buildings. Sustainable and energy-efficient products are growing in popularity as they become more important.

As technology has advanced, glass industry uses have increased, costs have decreased, and toughened glass quality has improved. As a result of these technological advancements, toughened glass is now more accessible and versatile, which leads to market expansion.

Global Toughened Glass Market: Regional Landscape

is expected to significantly driving demand for toughened glass market. As sustainability and energy conservation become increasingly important issues, building materials with low energy consumption are becoming more important. Toughened glass is often used in energy-efficient windows and facades as a means of improving insulation and decreasing heat transfer. Businesses and governments in the Asia-Pacific region may be more inclined to use toughened glass in green building applications.

India, China, Japan, and South Korea have the most advanced automotive manufacturing facilities in Asia-Pacific. Safety characteristics make toughened glass a popular choice for car windshields. A growing automotive industry in the region is expected to increase demand for toughened glass used in automobiles.

Infrastructure projects, such as smart cities, airports, and transportation networks, are being funded by governments throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

The use of toughened glass is common in infrastructure projects, such as bus shelters, train stations, and airport terminals. Infrastructure building in the region is likely to drive the demand for toughened glass.

Global Toughened Glass Market (Marché du verre trempé): Competitive Landscape

Architectural exteriors are made energy-efficient with toughened glass from major players. Their research also focuses on the development of structurally resilient noise reduction solutions.

A rise in demand for toughened glass has prompted key players within the toughened glass market landscape to expand processing and toughening facilities. A significant amount of research and development is being invested in products that can improve the energy efficiency and daylighting parameters of buildings.

Key Players Profiled

Saint-Gobain Glass

Asahi India Glass Limited

Auroplast India Ltd.

GoldPlus Group

Garibaldi Glass

JELD-WEN, Inc.

Floatglass India Ltd.

ASGI

Key Developments

In September 2023 , Asahi India Glass Limited established AIS Glass Solutions Limited to acquire certain assets from Balaji Building Technologies. The premises and assets of BBT will be used by AIS-GS for its own operations so that it can be present in key Indian markets as well as closer to its customers.

, Asahi India Glass Limited established AIS Glass Solutions Limited to acquire certain assets from Balaji Building Technologies. The premises and assets of BBT will be used by AIS-GS for its own operations so that it can be present in key Indian markets as well as closer to its customers. In December 2023, Saint-Gobain Glass launched MIRALITE® EASYSAFE, one of the most innovative shatterproof mirrors ever developed. A feature of the glass is its anti-shatter technology, which ensures a high level of safety in the event it breaks.

Saint-Gobain Glass launched MIRALITE® EASYSAFE, one of the most innovative shatterproof mirrors ever developed. A feature of the glass is its anti-shatter technology, which ensures a high level of safety in the event it breaks. In addition to meeting the needs of processors, MIRALITE® EASYSAFE was developed jointly with Saint-Gobain Glass clients to simplify processing. Processing it is almost as easy as putting a mirror together and much easier than making safety films.

Global Toughened Glass Market: Segmentation

By Type

Flat Glass

Curved Glass

Others

By Category

Colored Glass

Plain Glass

By Thickness

Up to 5mm

5mm to 10mm

10mm to 15mm

Above 15mm

By End Use

Automotive

Construction

Industrial

Electrical & Electronics

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

