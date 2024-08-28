Global Airlift Bioreactors Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

Airlift Bioreactors Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global airlift bioreactors market has experienced substantial growth, rising from $3.58 billion in 2023 to $3.95 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. This growth trajectory is expected to continue, with the market projected to reach $5.89 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%, driven by increased demand for single-use bioreactors, a rise in clinical and preclinical trials, advancements in bioprocessing efficiency, and growing support from government regulations.

Rising Demand for Biopharmaceutical Products Drives Market Growth

The surge in demand for biopharmaceutical products is a major factor fueling the growth of the airlift bioreactors market. These products, including therapeutic proteins, monoclonal antibodies, and vaccines, are produced using biotechnological processes such as recombinant DNA technology and cell cultures. Factors such as an increase in chronic diseases, age-related conditions, and advancements in bioprocessing technologies contribute to this rising demand. For example, a report by the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine in August 2023 highlighted a 101% increase in cell, gene, and tissue-engineering therapeutic developers worldwide from the first quarter of 2022 to 2023. Airlift bioreactors are essential in producing these products due to their efficient design and operational benefits.

Key Players and Technological Innovations

Major companies in the airlift bioreactors market include Lonza Group AG, Sartorius AG, Cytiva, and Applikon Biotechnology, among others. These companies are advancing airlift technology in single-use bioreactors to enhance scalability, operational flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. For instance, Cellexus introduced airlift single-use disposable bioreactor systems in March 2022, utilizing bubble-driven circulation instead of mechanical mixing to optimize aeration and cell growth while minimizing mechanical shear forces.

Market Trends Shaping the Future

Several key trends are influencing the airlift bioreactors market. These include the emergence of new market players, the use of airlift bioreactors in vaccine production, a growing focus on sustainability, demand for high-density cell culture, and increased regulatory compliance. The adoption of airlift technology for high-efficiency bioprocessing and personalized medicine is also notable.

Market Segmentation

• Product: Internal Airlift Loop Bioreactor, External Airlift Loop Bioreactor

• Capacity: 5 Liters, 7 Liters, 10 Liters, 30 Liters

• Usage: Single-Use or Disposable, Reusable

• Production Scale: Laboratory Scale, Pilot-Scale, Large Scale

• End-User: Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROs) or Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs), Research and Development Companies

Regional Insights: North America Leads the Market

In 2023, North America was the largest region in the airlift bioreactors market, driven by its advanced healthcare infrastructure and significant investments in biotechnological innovations. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Airlift Bioreactors Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Airlift Bioreactors Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on airlift bioreactors market size, airlift bioreactors market drivers and trends, airlift bioreactors market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The airlift bioreactors market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

