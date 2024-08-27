Event Pro-Av Services Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2031 | Shepard Exposition Services, Meeting Tomorrow

Based on category, the sound segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding around two-fifths of the global event pro-av services market.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A rise in expenditure on conducting various events by the NGOs and government bodies serves as a potential opportunity for the expansion of the global event pro-av services market. Based on type, the entertainmentsegment held the highest share in 2021. Based on region, Europe held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global event pro-av services market share.

Based on platform type, the Physical Event segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global event pro-av services market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the Virtual Event segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

• The global event pro-AV services market was valued at $28,633.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $56,853.4 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2031.

• By type, the entertainment segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $11,593.0 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $22,950.1 million by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

• By platform type, the physical type segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $16,450.3 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $31,833.0 million by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

• By category, the sound segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $11,660.4 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $22,115.4 million by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

• By region, Europe was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $10,479.8 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $20,069.3 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.7%.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the event pro-av services market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing event pro-av services market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the event pro-av services market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global event pro-av services market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐫𝐨-𝐚𝐯 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

Pard Exposition Services, Inc.

Meeting Tomorrow

EventPro Solutions Ltd

WRG

Velocis Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Audio Visual Dynamics

AV Concepts, Inc.

DSPAV

Event Solutions

Freeman Company, LLC

Panavid, Inc.

Pro AV Services, LLC

Viad Corp

Black Box

Advanced Visual Production

ProAv Limited

Digital Vision Av

Awesome Group

BI WORLDWIDE

FCM

The Event Company

Creative Group, Inc.

IBTM World

Meetings and Incentives Worldwide, Inc.

WyreStorm

