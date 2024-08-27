NASSAU, The Bahamas, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and global Web3 technology company, has issued updates for August 27, 2024.



OKX Expands USDC Trading Options with New Spot Pairs

OKX is pleased to announce the expansion of its USDC trading options with the introduction of new spot trading pairs. This move aims to support the growth of the USDC ecosystem and meet the diverse trading needs of OKX's users.

Effective August 29, 2024, from 6:00 am to 8:30 am UTC, OKX will list the following USDC trading pairs:

CFG/USDC

XNO/USDC

LITH/USDC

ZK/USDC

LQTY/USDC

ZERO/USDC

ZRO/USDC

ONDO/USDC

G/USDC

