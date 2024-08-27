Telegram-based Memecoin CATS listed on Bitget Pre-Market

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced the integration of Cats (CATS), a trending meme coin from the TON ecosystem, into its Pre-market platform. This strategic addition allows users early access to CATS, enabling them to potentially influence and benefit from early pricing dynamics. The Pre-market platform serves as an essential resource for traders and investors aiming to engage with promising tokens ahead of their broader market release.

By facilitating early trading opportunities for tokens like CATS, Bitget enhances trading strategies for both novice and seasoned traders, offering them a unique chance to capitalize on market trends before they become mainstream. This initiative underscores Bitget's commitment to delivering smart trading solutions that empower users to navigate the crypto market more effectively.

CATS is a meme coin that captures the playful spirit and culture of the Telegram community. Similar to its counterpart, Dogs ($DOGS), loyal Telegram users can claim CATS airdrops based on factors such as account age, premium status, and activity levels.

As of August 24, the project has attracted over 7.5 million holders through its viral Telegram mini-app, establishing itself as one of the most popular meme coins on the TON blockchain. Bitget continues to support the TON ecosystem with a history of listing projects like Notcoin (NOT) and Hamester Kombat (HMSTR), providing users access to trending Telegram-based initiatives. In late June, Bitget launched a $20 million TON Ecosystem Fund aimed at backing early-stage projects on the TON blockchain, fostering innovation and development within the ecosystem.

In addition, Bitget Wallet is favored by TON users for its seamless TON mainnet integration, support for TON Connect, and zero gas fee transactions on the TON network. Since its launch in April 2024, Bitget's Premarket platform has granted users early access to nearly 50 high-potential projects, including EigenLayer (EIGEN), Merlin Chain (MERL), Renzo (REZ), Zerolend (ZERO), and ZeroLayer (ZRO). The inclusion of CATS marks another step in Bitget's ongoing effort to broaden its offerings and present users with opportunities to invest in emerging projects.

For more information about CATS tokens on the Premarket platform, please visit here .

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 30 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team).

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bitget.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef1cda3d-8bf7-4f5c-abb9-a7293958b233

Telegram-based Memecoin CATS listed on Bitget Pre-Market Telegram-based Memecoin CATS listed on Bitget Pre-Market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.